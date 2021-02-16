 Skip to main content
100th Meridian welcomes their first baby of 2021
100th Meridian welcomes their first baby of 2021

100th Meridian welcomes their first baby of 2021
Courtesy photo • Cozad Community Hospital

COZAD —Brooks William Lauer was born on Friday, Feb., 12 at 1:45 a.m. at Cozad Community Hospital to McKenzie and Aaron Lauer of Cozad. Brooks weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches long.

He has one older brother, Cole age 2.

Maternal grandparents are Wade and Tracy Geiken of Gothenburg and paternal grandparents Matt and Laura Lauer also of Gothenburg.

Brooks was delivered by Dr.Cole.

Cozad’s first new year’s baby was born 43 days into the New Year.

