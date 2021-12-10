100th Meridian’s Winter Wonderland Parade

COZAD — The Cozad community hosted their annual Winter Wonderland Parade on Monday, Dec. 6.
The parade included floats and vehicles from local businesses and organizations. The route went west down 8th St.
The Cozad Jaycee's judged the participants in the parade for holiday spirit. The winners were:
"All three businesses keep you in business during the good, and the bad, and the pandemic! Thank you for being a part of the Winter Wonderland Parade," according to the Cozad Jaycees.
