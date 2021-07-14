100th Meridian hosts Bands & Brews after a year off due to COVID-19

COZAD — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bands & Brews returned to Cozad this year.

The event occurred on Saturday July 10, different activities took place at Veteran’s Memorial Park and downtown.

In the park, the Craft and Vendor show and Triple B car show took place in the morning.

One of the vendors at the craft show, Deb Hickins and her husband Ken, split their time between Arizona and a home between Cozad and Lexington. Deb paints with oils and acrylics on canvas and murals. Ken creates specialty items through metal work.

Downtown, different stores were running specials and food vendors opened up later in the evening.

The entertainment for the night consisted of performances by Heather Wellman, DJ Birdwell Band and Resurrection – A Journey Tribute.

This was the first time Bands & Brews had been hosted since 2019. The event was postponed in 2020 from its original July date to September, but after a number of elevated COVID-19 cases, the event was canceled for the year.

Bands & Brews is the Cozad Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraiser of the year. In addition to receiving local support, the event attracts many tourists.