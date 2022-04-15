10 Lexington High School seniors sign letters of intent on final signing day

LEXINGTON — The final Lexington High School signing day took place on Wednesday, April 13, 10 seniors signed their letter of intent with area colleges.

Sarah Treffer - Basketball - Hastings College

“I am extremely grateful for all of the opportunities that the school and community of Lexington has given me. I have been very fortunate to receive so much support and encouragement throughout, not only my high school career, but as a youth sports participant as well. If it were not for my family, coaches and teammates that I have had, I would not be the same person or athlete I am today. Representing Lexington is something I take a lot of pride in and I am excited to continue to do so at Hastings College.

Gracey Smith - Tennis - Nebraska Wesleyan

“First things first, I would like to say how grateful I am for this opportunity. I would not be in this position if it were not for my friends, family, community and coaches. I’m really excited for this new chapter in my life and what it will bring. I would like to thank my family and friends for always supporting me by coming to my matches or even sending me a text. I would also like to thank my coaches for teaching me not only to be the best tennis player I can be, but a good person all around. All in all, I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Nebraska Wesleyan.”

Genesis Acosta - Speech - University of Nebraska – Kearney

“I am extremely grateful to have been able to suit up and be a part of the Minutemen Speech Team over the past several years. It was the best decision I could’ve made because through this activity I was able to use my voice and find something I love doing. I’d like to thank my Mom for always supporting me in what I do. I would also like to thank my speech teammates (speechios I call them) for making every Speech Saturday memorable. I’d like to thank my coaches Daniel Arias and Miriam Ramirez for not only teaching me to become a better speaker, but a better person as well. I am excited to announce that I will continue my academic and speech career at the University of Nebraska – Kearney.”

Jordy Enamorado - Soccer - Northeast Community College

First, I want to thank God for giving me an opportunity to sign with a great college where I will be able to continue my academic and athletic career. I also want to thank Coach McHargue and Coach Williams and most importantly, Coach Lemus for helping me improve myself physically and mentally. I’m very grateful for Maria and Wilmar Galvan, even though I am not blood related; they took me in and treated me as their own. I appreciate the support that my family and friends have given to me throughout this journey. I couldn’t have done it all without them. In the end, Lexington has been a great place to develop myself into someone that people can look up to and as a soccer player. I’m glad to take a step closer to my goals and I won’t give up until I reach them.”

Oscar Echeverria - Soccer - Northeast Community College

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me many blessings in my life and giving me the amazing opportunities I’ve been given. I want to thank all the coaches I’ve ever had in all the sports I’ve been a part of and all the teachers for pushing me to be a better student, athlete and person. Thanks to my coaches for constantly encouraging me every step of the way. I would have never thought I could play at the collegiate level, but all of the hard work paid off in the end. With that said, I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career with Northeast Community College.”

Jesus Prado - Soccer - Northeast Community College

“First off I would like to thank my family and close people around me for always pushing me and not giving up on me. My parents were my greatest supporters. I would like to thank my teachers for making me a better student and person. Thank you to Coach Lemus and Coach Williams for giving me the opportunity to prove myself and helping me grow as a player and as a person. I want to thank Coach Wilmar for coaching me in the off season, a huge thank you to him. I would like to give a huge shout out to my teammates that have become family and brothers to me. With that, I’m excited to say that I will continue my athletic and academic journey at Northeast Community College.”

Andres Perez - Soccer - Northeast Community College

“First I want to thank God for this opportunity that was given to me and many more. I want to thank my coaches and teachers that pushed me to be better and become better as a student and as an athlete. This is something I did not know that I would be able to get to and all this work I put in showed me I could. I want to thank Coach Lemus and Coach Williams for pushing me to be better and my Club Coaches Wilmer, Ivan and my Dad who have been with me through this journey. I want to thank all of my teammates that pushed me through all the bad times and help keep pushing me to do better. With that, I would like to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Northeast Community College.”

Kelly Cabarcas - Speech - University of Nebraska – Kearney

My freshman year, Speech was completely foreign and did not resemble the mandatory class I had to take in Middle School. Even though it was very different, I decided to dedicate myself to this activity and the people. I am proud of how far I have come through this activity. If it were not for my Coaches, Mr. Arias and Ms. Ramirez, I highly doubt my passion for speaking and spreading my truth would be as cultivated as it is today. They have both shown me incredible compassion and have inspired me to become a critical thinker. I am both enthused at the prospect of participating in this activity at the next level but also disheartened by the fact that I will be moving on without my coaches and teammates. I can only hope that I grow and continue to learn. Thank you for everything Lexington Speech.”

Saidi Ringenberg - Dance - Concordia University

“First off, I am so thankful for the chance to go to a school that offers as many active opportunities as Lexington. I have grown through everything I have been a part of these past four years of my life and want to thank everyone who helped me through my high school journey. I am not only excited, but extremely grateful to continue my love for dancing at the college level. I want to thank my family and Gracey for always pushing me to aim further than I think I can achieve. Thanks to them, I was able to not only get into Concordia University, but sign to their outstanding dance team. I cannot wait to start this chapter of my life.”

Cassie Galvan - Dance - Hastings College

“Life is full of exciting moments. My final year at Lexington High School has been a whirlwind of emotions. Dance has been a big part of my life and I’m very excited to further my dance career. I want to thank my amazing dance teacher, Tish Houser, for all of the memories I have create at the studio. In Motion Dance and Gymnastics has allowed me to find myself and be more confident. I give all my thanks and appreciation to Tish and her dance company. Finally, I would like to thank my Mom, who has been my rock since day one. She has shown me how to be independent and strong, she is an amazing role model to look up to. I plan on pursuing my dream of becoming a zoologist.”