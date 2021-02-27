1,283 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered so far by Lexington Regional Health Center

LEXINGTON — The staff at Lexington Regional Health Center has been working through the process of getting community members vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The board of directors was informed about the progress which has been made.

As of Feb. 23, Lexington Regional Health Center, LRHC, has administered 1,283 does of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Rael Woehrle Director of Pharmacy Services. 943 people have received their first dose and 340 have received their second.

Woehrle said there were 390 more people scheduled this week, 180 to receive their first dose and 210 to complete their vaccination regime.

The vaccines are first allocated by the Two Rivers Public Health Department and shipped to Kearney Regional and then sent to LRHC, Woehrle said. She noted there were some delays in shipments due to the recent cold snap which effected travel.

Interim Chief Operating Officer and Interim Clinic Administrator Kirsten Faessler told the board the staff has been busy with the process of the vaccinations. It takes several departments to arrange vaccinations, to contact people, to administer them, etc.