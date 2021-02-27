1,283 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered so far by Lexington Regional Health Center

LEXINGTON — The staff at Lexington Regional Health Center has been working through the process of getting community members vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The board of directors was informed about the progress which has been made.
As of Feb. 23, Lexington Regional Health Center, LRHC, has administered 1,283 does of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Rael Woehrle Director of Pharmacy Services. 943 people have received their first dose and 340 have received their second.
Woehrle said there were 390 more people scheduled this week, 180 to receive their first dose and 210 to complete their vaccination regime.
The vaccines are first allocated by the Two Rivers Public Health Department and shipped to Kearney Regional and then sent to LRHC, Woehrle said. She noted there were some delays in shipments due to the recent cold snap which effected travel.
Interim Chief Operating Officer and Interim Clinic Administrator Kirsten Faessler told the board the staff has been busy with the process of the vaccinations. It takes several departments to arrange vaccinations, to contact people, to administer them, etc.
Faessler said the community has been complimentary of the process LRHC has employed to get people vaccinated. She said some people could even be seen crying in relief after they received their does, happy to have made it to this point.
Speaking to the question of vaccine access, Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner said the vaccine comes at no charge to individuals, as the federal government is handling the cost by paying pharmaceutical companies. He said LRHC made the decision not to charge an administrative fee, to allow for the most people as possible to get the vaccination.
Board Chairperson Rob Anderson said the vaccination effort is above and beyond what would normally be asked of hospital staff, but noted their dedication and time sacrificed for the process.
Providing the nursing update, Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell said LRHC is excited to welcome University of Nebraska Medical Center nursing students back to the building, their onsite visits having been canceled last year due to the pandemic.
There will be ten students and two management students at the hospital, Thorell said.
Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff gave the marketing update to the board and noted their social media pages have been frequently visited. LRHC provides
vaccination effort updates, as well as highlighting their providers and the services they provide.
During the financial report, Eschenbrenner told the board after a strong second quarter, there was some pull back in January. One factor noted was the absence of many flu cases this winter, likely due to the precautions people have taken against COVID-19.
Eschenbrenner noted the overall trend line for gross revenue remained positive.
Looking at inpatient and outpatient revenue, Eschenbrenner took a wider view, saying inpatient revenue has been declining for over a decade as healthcare shifts toward more outpatient procedures.
The main drivers of outpatient revenue were radiology, lab work, rehabilitation, the emergency room and surgery.
Looking at their cash reserve, LHRC expects to use the pandemic funds they have on hand in the next six to eight months. Eschenbrenner said they are in a good spot regarding the CARES Act funds they have on hand with how the hospitals are currently allowed to use them.
Also approved by the board,
The audited financial statement for fiscal year 2020, no changes had been made by the auditor since the presentation in October 2020.
Charity care in the amount of $34,390.00
Appointments and reappointments for Anna Wanahita, MD; Francisca Acosta-Carlson, MD; Robin Alexander, CRNA and Tyler Adam, MD.
The board then entered executive session to discuss contracts, no action was taken after the session was ended.