New doctor in town!
LEXINGTON — The case of a 18-year-old Lexington man charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Lexington resident is now headed to district Court
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., — Tractor Supply Company , the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it has entered in…
LEXINGTON — The case of a 22-year-old Lexington man charged possession of child pornography has been sent to Dawson County District Court.
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Community Development Agency approved a redevelopment contract with ServiceMaster of Mid Nebraska for an 8,000 square …
PERU - The Lexington powerlifting teams traveled over the weekend to compete in the Peru State Powerlifting competition at Peru State College.…
COZAD —Brooks William Lauer was born on Friday, Feb., 12 at 1:45 a.m. at Cozad Community Hospital to McKenzie and Aaron Lauer of Cozad. Brooks…
Should real estate owned by community development agencies be taxed? Dawson Co. commissioners grapple with the question
LEXINGTON — The question of whether or not land owned by a community development agency should be taxed was front and center during the Dawson…
LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School student has earned the distinction of being named Elk’s Student of the Month.
LEXINGTON — The coldest air of the Arctic air mass settled over the region early this week, temperatures plummeted to -30 degrees in areas, br…
Cozad Community Schools is pleased to announce that Jayce Dueland has been named the new Head Football Coach at Cozad High School. Coach Duel…