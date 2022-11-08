Nebraska Public Media event explores mental health resources

LINCOLN — A nationwide shortage of mental health care providers is creating challenges, especially in rural areas. Nebraska Public Media is hosting an online discussion event at 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Nov. 17, that will explore mental health resources that are available across Nebraska, as well as ways individuals and organizations are working to close the access gap.

Visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/mentalhealth for more information, and to register to watch and participate.

This online event is inspired by the recent PBS film Ken Burns Presents “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” a film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers.

“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” is a documentary about the U.S. youth mental health crisis. It follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled and, at times, overwhelmed them.

The event will feature an excerpt from the film, as well as short stories from Nebraskans who share their personal experiences with mental health access across the state.

Participants can join a discussion with Nebraska experts, including:

Sami Bradley, LIMHP, associate vice president, Early Childhood Mental Health at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

Dr. Barbara Buttes, (Yankton Sioux, Mdewankatowan Dakota), anthropologist, researcher and consultant for the Nebraska Department of Education and school districts serving Native American youth

Dr. Catherine Jones-Hazledine, owner, Western Nebraska Behavioral Health and co-director, Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska Panhandle Division

Quinn Lewandowski, senior research specialist, University of Nebraska Public Policy Center and president, Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (moderator)

The event will feature clips from the documentary, as well as short videos from Nebraska youth, teachers and administrators.

“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” is a production of Florentine Films, Ewers Brothers Productions and WETA Washington, D.C.

Support is provided by Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, Bank of America, Liberty Mutual Insurance, American Psychiatric Association Foundation, Movember, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Dana Foundation, Dauten Family Foundation, The Hersh Foundation, Mental Health Services Oversight & Accountability Commission, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, XQ Institute, John & Frances Von Schlegell, Sutter Health, Robina Riccitiello, Jackson Family Enterprises, John C. & Katherine M. Morris Foundation, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and Pritzker Traubert Foundation.

Outreach and engagement partners include One Mind, CALL TO MIND at American Public Media, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, WE Organization, Forbes, PEOPLE, Mental Health America, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, The Steve Fund, The Jed Foundation, Athletes for Hope, Find Your Anchor, Well Being Trust, Embark Behavioral Health, Peg’s Foundation and Inseparable.

Nebraska Public Media’s mental health events are planned in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Nebraska Chapter, the Behavioral Health Division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Boys Town National Hotline, Bryan Health, the Kim Foundation, NAMI Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Education’s Project AWARE, Nebraska Extension’s Rural Wellness Team and the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.

About Nebraska Public Media

Nebraska Public Media has been dedicated to connecting Nebraskans through news, sports, education and entertainment for nearly 70 years. Providing global news and compelling stories from PBS and NPR, Nebraska Public Media also produces award-winning original content. Its programs and services reach 1 million people each month across the state on television, radio, online and mobile platforms. Visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org for more information.