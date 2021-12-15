 Skip to main content
Nebraska 4-H sends 14 delegates to 2021 National 4-H Congress
Nebraska 4-H sends 14 delegates to 2021 National 4-H Congress

2021 National 4-H Congress_0001eWEB.jpg

 Nebraska delegates were (front row, left to right) Alli Engelman, Jansen; Kelby Mumm, Hebron; Aven Zimmerman, Overton; Bart Beattie Jr., Sumner; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; Laiken Mumm, Hebron; and Paige Wood, Fullerton; (second row, left to right) Parker Walahoski, Overton; Kord McMillen, Sidney; Eli Boryca, Cozad; Hunter Wiese, Fremont; Cody Damme, Syracuse; Levi Schiller, Scribner; and Greg Treffer, Cozad; (back row, left to right) Lindsay Shearer, Lincoln; chaperone; Julie Kreikemeier, Schuyler; Aleyna Cuttlers, Raymond; Karla Herrarte, Lexington; Erin Oldemeyer, Firth; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; Emily Hansen, North Platte; Dawn Lindsley, Brainard; chaperone; and Marvin Wiese, chaperone.

The Nebraska Extension 4-H Program had 19 4-H’ers and four chaperones attend the 2021 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia from Nov.26 to 30.

National 4-H Congress is a premiere national 4-H event that recognizes excellence and provides an outstanding educational opportunity for 4-H youth.

