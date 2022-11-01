Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops

The Nebraska State Patrol has requested the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatality crash that involved a motorcycle that had a fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plates that was driving on O Street in east Lincoln. As the trooper attempted the traffic stop near 48th Street, the motorcycle refused to yield and accelerated to a high rate of speed. The trooper did not initiate a pursuit.

The NSP Aviation Support Division was airborne assisting with traffic enforcement and observed the motorcycle flee the traffic stop. The NSP helicopter began to track the motorcycle. NSP pilots observed the motorcycle splitting lanes between vehicles as it traveled through town.

The helicopter eventually tracked the motorcycle into downtown Lincoln and directed troopers to the area. At approximately 10:00 p.m. troopers attempted another traffic stop in the Haymarket area, but the motorcycle drove onto a sidewalk, nearly striking pedestrians, and again fled the traffic stop. Because of the amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area, troopers did not initiate a pursuit. The NSP helicopter continued monitoring from the air.

Approximately 10 minutes later, at 10:09 p.m., the motorcycle began traveling northbound on Interstate 180. The NSP helicopter observed the rider traveling at a high rate of speed and splitting lanes between vehicles. It then struck the rear of another vehicle and crashed prior to reaching the Cornhusker Highway interchange. The nearest trooper was in downtown Lincoln at the time of the crash. Troopers responded to the scene and attempted life saving measures before paramedics arrived, but the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider has been identified as Hadeer Ali, 25, of Lincoln.

NSP has asked the Lincoln Police Department to conduct the crash investigation.