God created a love plan for all of mankind to follow.

The main purpose of the love plan is for each person to love the person that they are with.

Whether we are with family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or even strangers, heaven’s purpose is for us to love.

There is confusion about what love is. It is not just a feeling — feelings come and go and do not always reflect truth.

Love is an action. God’s love is unconditional.

Love is a decision we make with intention and purpose to make our corner of the world a better place.

By showing love to the person you are with, heaven’s purpose is complete.

Have you ever tried to love this way? It is hard. It is not easy to ...

Forgive when holding a grudge is easier.

Be patient when the impulse is to snap.

Show kindness when we are repulsed.

Think of what is best for others first rather than thinking about ourselves first.

Heaven’s love permeates our attitudes, motives, thoughts, words and actions. It transforms our lives.

To live in this type of love is heaven’s highest purpose for our life.

Why is love like this so important?

Because this type of love changes the whole world.

When we show this type of love to another person, they will show love to another person, and that person to another person. Love will multiply!

How can this change the world? Because millions of people all over the world are involved in God’s love plan.

God’s love is the most important thing we can do.

God’s love is powerful and will produce positive effects while we are living on earth and for all eternity.

As we live in and through God’s love, we can change our corner of the world.

And the change begins at home.

— Miss B