KEARNEY – Temo Molina of Stanton and Ethan Ciancio of Fullerton will serve as the next student body president and vice president at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

They were elected Thursday and will take office April 18, succeeding current President Emily Saadi and Vice President Zach Zavodny.

As student body president, Molina will represent UNK as a student regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and serve as the official student body representative to the administration and public. The president also has the power to approve or veto legislation passed by Student Senate.

A sophomore majoring in political science and business administration with an accounting emphasis, Molina is involved in the UNK Honors Program, Sigma Lambda Beta fraternity, Undergraduate Research Fellows, Pre-Law Society, Hispanic Student Association and Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion. He serves as a senator representing the College of Arts and Sciences, vice president of Model United Nations and Locke and Key Society and president-elect of the Honors Student Advisory Board.

Ciancio is a second-year student in the pre-radiologic technology program. He serves as the performing arts co-chair for Loper Programming and Activities Council and vice president of external affairs and philanthropy for the Honors Student Advisory Board. Ciancio works for UNK Campus Recreation and was selected as a New Student Enrollment leader for summer 2023.

Members of their executive cabinet, pending Student Senate approval, are:

Noah Shackelford of Clay Center – Chief of staff

Olivia Lawless of Aurora – Secretary of the treasury

In addition to the presidential election, 13 students were selected Thursday to serve on UNK Student Senate. This organization is the legislature for the student body, with representatives elected from each of the three academic colleges at UNK and the graduate college. There are also freshman and deciding/pre-professional senators.

Student Senate has the power to pass legislation for the campus, approve new student organizations, appoint student representatives to UNK Faculty Senate and other administrative committees and perform other duties concerning student issues.

Those elected to Student Senate are:

College of Arts and Sciences

Kyle Dittmer of Central City

Sam Schroeder of Seward

Austin Dubas of St. Paul

Noah Shackelford of Clay Center (seat vacated if executive cabinet position is approved)

College of Business and Technology

Emily Hall of Columbus

Emma Bond of Kearney

Omar Sanchez of Lexington

Olivia Lawless of Aurora (seat vacated if executive cabinet position is approved)

College of Education

Joey Orellana of Cozad

Lily Seibert of Kearney

Jacob Howe of York

Hunter Hiatt of Grand Island

Emma Nolan of York