NORTH PLATTE — On June 11, the Western Nebraska American Poolplayers Association (APA) Pool League held their Las Vegas pool team qualifier at the Eagles Club in North Platte.

Every year the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino hosts teams from around the world and features over 300 pool tables.

The Western Nebraska pool league organization gives teams that made it to Vegas a travel allowance, paid entry fees, paid greens fee and complimentary lodging at the Westgate Resort.

All the teams that qualify for the Worlds in Vegas are competing for cash prizes including the first place purse of $30,000.

This year the APA World Pool Championship is held from August 3 to August 12.

A local team named “Chalk is Cheap” out of Big E’s in Cozad advanced to the APA 8-Ball World Championship in Las Vegas after winning one of three Vegas spots available in the Western Nebraska APA qualifier.

The team is composed of Michael Jolliffe, Jahn Robinson, Kylee Wengler, Juliska DeRockbraine, Betty Jolliffe, Bud Linder, Carmen Morse and Rich DeRockbraine.

Another local team called “Rail Riders” out of Lakeside in Gothenburg came up short at the 8-Ball tournament held in North Platte.

“Rail Riders” is composed of members Jordan DeRockbraine, Taylor Walker, Lewis Cullar, Shellie Rossell, Noah Nichelson, Lisa Cullar, Alex Franzen and Kortney Bullock won a cash prize of $800 for their second place finish.

The 8-Ball Doubles Las Vegas qualifier was held in Kearney at Fordor’s Billiards and Darts on July 15.

Elm Creek’s Allan Frink and Johnson Lake’s Rich DeRockbraine took first place in the Doubles 8-Ball tournament and won a trip to the 2024 Championship in Vegas.

The 2024 8-Ball Doubles Championship is held May 3 and May 4 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Congratulations to all the local pool league players and good luck in Vegas!