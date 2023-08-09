North Platte, Nebraska – The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NE DHHS), human WNV infections follow in the wake of positive mosquito pools, with a peak around Labor Day and disappearing around mid-September.

Approximately 8 out of 10 of people infected with WNV do not experience symptoms. The remaining 2 out of 10 people may experience fever, rash, headache fatigue, and joint pain. Symptom onset is typically 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. In rare cases, WNV can cause severe disease leading to possible muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of experiencing more severe symptoms. There is no specific treatment for WNV. Symptomatic supportive care is provided when appropriate.

For the current WNV season, the jurisdiction of West Central District Health Department, has had one positive WNV mosquito pool and no reported lab confirmed human case of West Nile Virus at this time.

West Central District Health Department recommends that people avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing (including long-sleeved shirts and long pants) and by using an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin. West Central District Health Department provides free DEET and Non-DEET wipes for residents.

Residents are encouraged to frequently drain containers and other standing or stagnant water around their homes to disrupt the breeding cycle of mosquitoes.

For the current 2023 WNV season, surveillance began in May and will continue through the end of September. Weekly WNV reports can be found by visiting the NE DHHS WNV Surveillance Data webpage: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/West-Nile-Virus.aspx

For more information, visit www.wcdhd.org or call 301-696-1201

Additional Information:

CDC West Nile Virus Website: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/symptoms/index.html