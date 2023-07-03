LEXINGTON — The number three seeded Cozad Reds took on number one seeded Loomis in the South Central Nebraska Baseball League tournament on Thursday, June 29 in Lexington.

Cozad was 12 and two going into the championship game against Loomis. Loomis held a 13 and two record.

In the first two innings, Cozad put two scores on the board and held Loomis from reaching home plate.

When the third inning started, Cozad ran in four scores to take a six to zero lead. Loomis struggled at bat and left the third still scoreless.

Cozad faced a tough defense from Loomis in the top of the fourth inning and made no runs in. Loomis fought back in the bottom of the inning to score four runs to edge the lead Cozad held.

It was all Cozad in the top of the fifth. The Reds had two outs against them and continued to score five runs in a row. Cozad scored eight runs before the third out happened.

Loomis had a chance to make a comeback in the bottom of the fifth, but Cozad went three up and three out to secure the win.

Cozad won 14 to four.

Swinging for Cozad was Mathew Arndt with three at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one walk. Julien Davis had three at bats, two runs scored, three hits, one RBI and one walk. Kellen Shoemaker had four at bats, one hit and one RBI. Myles Ide had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one walk. Braedon Groteluschen had four at bats and one run scored. Owen Ross had two at bats, four runs scored, two hits, two RBIs and two walks. Brayden Barber had three at bats, one run scored, one hit, two RBIs and one walk. Ethan Atchison had two at bats, one run scored, two hits, two RBIs and one walk.

On the mound for Cozad was Ross with six strikeouts, five walks, one run allowed and one hit. Groteluschen had one walk, three runs allowed and one hit allowed. Davis had one strikeout.