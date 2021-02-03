Lexington’s Clay Patton named a finalist in Nebraska Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference

KEARNEY — Four finalists in the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Discussion Meet contest have been named after competing in preliminary rounds during the 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference held Jan. 29-30 in Kearney.

Lance Atwater of Ary, Sean Krebs of Clearwater, Erin Norman of Crawford, and Clay Patton of Lexington advanced to the final round of the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) YF&R Discussion Meet to be held at the next NEFB Annual Convention, Dec. 5-7, 2021.

Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions. Competitors in the annual contest must be prepared to speak on any number of agriculture-related topics; the selected question is announced a short time prior to the contest round. Finalists received the top scores of contestants after competing in two rounds of the discussion meet at the YF&R Conference.

Atwater is an Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau member who grows yellow corn, popcorn, soybeans, non-GMO white corn, and has a small cow/calf operation. He currently serves on the NEFB Board of Directors as the Youth At-Large representative. Atwater lives on the family farm with his wife, Krystal, and son Ryker.