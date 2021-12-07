 Skip to main content
Lexington Powerlifting competes at Omaha Creighton Prep Early Bird Powerlifting Meet
The Lexington Powerlifting Team competed at the Omaha Creighton Prep Early Bird Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Dec. 4.

There were 160 lifters for the day and the Minutemen and Minutemaids competed against Omaha Creighton Prep High School, Bellevue East High School, Omaha Skutt Catholic High School, Omaha Benson High School, Brownell-Talbot High School, Kearney High School, Omaha Gross High School, Papillion High School, Lincoln Lutheran High School & Lincoln High School. Individual places and team places are below.

The Minutemen and Minutemaids next home Powerlifting Meet will be at Lexington High School on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. in the high school west gym.

  • Girls Team - 1st Place
  • Boys Team - 2nd Place

Girls Results

weight class not listed

  • Sarahi Giron - 3rd
  • Melany Alvarez - 2nd
  • Alondra Arreaga - 1st

weight class not listed

  • Yenifer Lopez - 4th
  • Eva Sorto - 1st

weight class not listed

  • Maricela Raymundo - 2nd
  • Leticia Virgilio - 1st

weight class not listed

  • Nineht Arevalo - 5th
  • Amy Nguyen - 4th
  • Megan Dang - 3rd

weight class not listed

  • Kezia Zepeda - 4th
  • Katherine Martinez - 3rd

weight class not listed

  • Arlin Munoz - 2nd

weight class not listed

  • Jocelyn Otzoy - 4th
  • McKinna Moats - 2nd
  • Brooke Draskovic - 1st

Boys Results

114 lbs

  • Mario Rodriguez - 4th
  • Anthony Taracena - 3rd
  • Reyes Rivas - 2nd

123 lbs

  • Kevin Parada - 2nd

132 lbs

  • Caleb Dowling - 1st

148 lbs

  • Alexis Ruyan - 3rd

181 lbs

  • Francisco Rodriguez - 4th
  • Leo Martinez - 3rd

220 lbs

  • Jose Valencia - 5th

242 lbs

  • Chris Ramos - 5th
  • William Santoyo - 4th
  • Cesar Garcia - 2nd

275 lbs

  • Gabriel Alvarez - 2nd

HWT

  • Juan Laguna - 3rd
