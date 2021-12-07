Lexington Powerlifting competes at Omaha Creighton Prep Early Bird Powerlifting Meet

The Lexington Powerlifting Team competed at the Omaha Creighton Prep Early Bird Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Dec. 4.
There were 160 lifters for the day and the Minutemen and Minutemaids competed against Omaha Creighton Prep High School, Bellevue East High School, Omaha Skutt Catholic High School, Omaha Benson High School, Brownell-Talbot High School, Kearney High School, Omaha Gross High School, Papillion High School, Lincoln Lutheran High School & Lincoln High School. Individual places and team places are below.
The Minutemen and Minutemaids next home Powerlifting Meet will be at Lexington High School on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. in the high school west gym.
- Girls Team - 1st Place
- Boys Team - 2nd Place
Girls Results
weight class not listed
- Sarahi Giron - 3rd
- Melany Alvarez - 2nd
- Alondra Arreaga - 1st
weight class not listed
- Yenifer Lopez - 4th
- Eva Sorto - 1st
weight class not listed
- Maricela Raymundo - 2nd
- Leticia Virgilio - 1st
weight class not listed
- Nineht Arevalo - 5th
- Amy Nguyen - 4th
- Megan Dang - 3rd
weight class not listed
- Kezia Zepeda - 4th
- Katherine Martinez - 3rd
weight class not listed
- Arlin Munoz - 2nd
weight class not listed
- Jocelyn Otzoy - 4th
- McKinna Moats - 2nd
- Brooke Draskovic - 1st
Boys Results
114 lbs
- Mario Rodriguez - 4th
- Anthony Taracena - 3rd
- Reyes Rivas - 2nd
123 lbs
- Kevin Parada - 2nd
132 lbs
- Caleb Dowling - 1st
148 lbs
- Alexis Ruyan - 3rd
181 lbs
- Francisco Rodriguez - 4th
- Leo Martinez - 3rd
220 lbs