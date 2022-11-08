Lexington Police 11-09-22

Monday, Oct. 31
- 12:08 a.m. - Medical/Rescue, E. 3rd St.
- 3:48 a.m. - Warrant/Criminal, N. Adams St.
- 8:07 a.m. - Speak with officer, N. Washington St.
- 8:13 a.m. - Larceny - theft, N. Ontario St.
- 8:21 a.m. - HHS referral, N. Monroe St.
- 8:24 a.m. - HHS referral, Freedom Ln.
- 10:09 a.m. - Civil matter, N. Monroe St.
- 10:19 a.m. - Special service - presentation, 7th St.
- 10:36 a.m. - Property - lost/found, E. 5th St.
- 10:44 a.m. - Property - lost/found, E. 5th St.
- 10:44 a.m. - Property - lost/found, E. 5th St.
- 10:44 a.m. - Fraud/Impersonation, Erie St.
- 11:07 a.m. - Traffic, 6th St.
- 12:58 p.m. - Uncontrollable juvenile, N. Tyler St.
- 1:50 p.m. - Bail revocation, E. 7th St.
- 2:12 p.m. - Traffic accident, N. Adams St.
- 3:02 p.m. - Suspicious activity, N. Monroe St.
- 4:14 p.m. - Animal running at large, N. Taft St.
- 5:03 p.m. - Possess drugs/narcotics, N. Johnson St.
- 9:22 p.m. - Animal running at large, E. 7th St.
- 9:41 p.m. - Criminal mischief, W. 7th St.
- 9:54 p.m. - Medical/Rescue, E. Pacific Ave.
- 10:00 p.m. - Suspicious activity, N. Adams St.
- 10:16 p.m. - Medical/Rescue, E. 3rd St.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- 12:10 a.m. - Check welfare, E. Pacific Ave.
- 4:34 a.m. - Suspicious activity, S. Washington St.
- 5:56 a.m. - Criminal mischief, N. Washington St.
- 7:44 a.m. - Traffic accident, Elm St.
- 8:02 a.m. - Other agency, Airport Rd.
- 9:13 a.m. - Parking, N. Adams St.
- 9:15 a.m. - Speak with officer, E. 7th St.
- 9:52 a.m. - Animal running at large, Washington St.
- 10:07 a.m. - Medical/Rescue, W. 5th St.
- 12:41 p.m. - Check welfare, N. Monroe St.
- 3:16 p.m. - Speak with officer, N. Washington St.
- 3:32 p.m. - Emergency protective custody, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 4:31 p.m. - Suspicious activity, Erie St.
- 4:43 p.m. - Information only, Lexington.
- 8:55 p.m. - Information only, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 9:05 p.m. - Property - lost/found, 6th St.
- 10:54 p.m. - Medical/Rescue, N. Fillmore St.
- 11:01 p.m. - Other agency, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 11:01 p.m. - Speak with officer, Plum Creek Parkway.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- 7:48 a.m. - Traffic, N. Tyler St.
- 8:27 a.m. - Meeting, Lincoln St.
- 9:48 a.m. - Other agency, Lexington.
- 10:00 a.m. - Animal, 11th St.
- 11:11 a.m. - Warrant/Criminal, N. Tyler St.
- 1:55 p.m. - Speak with officer, E. 7th St.
- 3:14 p.m. - Burglary, E. 10th St.
- 4:03 p.m. - HHS referral, Lexington.
- 6:41 p.m. - Larceny - theft/shoplifting, S. Washington St.
- 7:06 p.m. - Trespass of real property, N. Woodlawn St.
- 8:07 p.m. - Traffic, 5th St.
- 8:11 p.m. - Medical/Rescue, W. 5th St.
- 9:02 p.m. - Civil matter, E. 7th St.
- 10:01 p.m. - Larceny - theft, N. Fillmore St.
- 10:52 p.m. - Special service, N. Erie St.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- 1:04 a.m. - Speak with officer, E. 11th St.
- 5:52 a.m. - Larceny - theft/shoplifting, N. Adams St.
- 6:00 a.m. - Speak with officer, N. Fillmore St.
- 11:02 a.m. - Suspicious activity, W. Elm St.
- 11:24 a.m. - Check welfare, N. Fillmore St.
- 1:36 p.m. - Animal running at large, N. Taft St.
- 6:03 p.m. - Loud music, 15th St.
- 7:03 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, Woodlawn St.
- 7:23 p.m. - Suspicious activity, Adams St.
- 10:58 p.m. - Animal, W. 9th St.
Friday, Nov. 4
- 3:19 a.m. - Disorderly conduct, Eisenhower St.
- 5:30 a.m. - Information only, E. 7th St.
- 8:51 a.m. - Traffic, 8th St.
- 10:48 a.m. - Speak with officer, Frontier St.
- 10:58 a.m. - Bail/bond revocation, N. Madison St.
- 12:39 p.m. - Larceny - theft, N. Jefferson St.
- 1:08 p.m. - HHS referral, Oregon Tr.
- 1:45 p.m. - Warrant/Criminal, Frontier St.
- 3:09 p.m. - Animal running at large, E. 3rd St.
- 3:53 p.m. - Traffic accident, 6th St.
- 4:19 p.m. - Speak with officer, W. 11th St.
- 4:28 p.m. - Traffic accident, Hampton St.
- 4:58 p.m. - Property - lost/found, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 11:12 p.m. - Speak with officer, N. Lincoln St.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- 1:16 a.m. - Larceny - theft/motor vehicle, E. 5th St.
- 8:07 a.m. - Animal, 20th St.
- 9:06 a.m. - Alarms, Cattlemans Dr.
- 12:17 p.m. - Suspicious activity, W. 9th St.
- 12:31 p.m. - Larceny - theft/shoplifting, Frontier St.
- 12:35 p.m. - Loud music, W. Walnut St.
- 12:43 p.m. - Speak with officer, N. Erie St.
- 12:54 p.m. - Check welfare, Lexington.
- 1:20 p.m. - Speak with officer, N. Lincoln St.
- 1:33 p.m. - HHS referral, N. Erie St.
- 2:14 p.m. - Traffic accident, W. 8th St.
- 2:29 p.m. - Civil matter, N. Washington St.
- 3:47 p.m. - Curfew/Loitering/Vagrant, Frontier St.
- 3:53 p.m. - Medical/Rescue, S. Harrison St.
- 4:51 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, N. Erie St.
- 9:38 p.m. - Traffic hazard, 13th St.
- 11:10 p.m. - Loud music, E. 7th St.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- 12:11 a.m. - Disorderly conduct, Freedom Ln.
- 12:44 a.m. - Check welfare, 8th St.
- 1:51 a.m. - Other agency, W. River Rd.
- 1:58 a.m. - Third degree domestic assault, S. Lincoln St.
- 9:15 a.m. - Parking, Grafton St.
- 2:17 p.m. - Speak with officer, N. Hampton St.
- 3:01 p.m. - Property - lost/found, N. Madison St.
- 4:30 p.m. - Larceny - theft/shoplifting, Frontier St.
- 8:12 p.m. - Suspicious activity, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 8:40 p.m. - Speak with officer, Frontier St.
Monday, Nov. 7
- 12:46 a.m. - Security checks, Lexington.
- 1:08 a.m. - Security checks, Plum Creek Parkway.