Lexington Golf Invite

Minutemen take 11th
JOHNSON LAKE – The Minutemen golfers hosted the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Golf Club on Tuesday, April 13. Of the 12 teams in attendance the Lexington boys took 11th, having shot a combined 399.
Scoring golfers for Lexington Included Topher Swartz with a 105, Andrew Hanson shot a 102 and Kaden West ended with a 99. Leading the Minutemen was Ethan Mins with a 93.
The Haymakers were also at the Lexington invite, taking eighth place. Scoring for the ‘Makers was Alex Svajgr and Hayden Russman, each with a 95 while Paul Cole and Jacob Engel each shot 83.
Team results:
1st – Ogallala (334)
2nd – McCook (337)
3rd – GINW (342)
4th – Gothenburg (343)
5th – Kearney JV (344)
6th – Broken Bow (348)
7th – Minden (350)
8th – Cozad (356)
9th – Holdrege (372)
10th – North Platte (381)
11th – Lexington (399)
12th – Grand Island JV (400)