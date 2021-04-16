Lexington Golf Invite

Minutemen take 11th

JOHNSON LAKE – The Minutemen golfers hosted the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Golf Club on Tuesday, April 13. Of the 12 teams in attendance the Lexington boys took 11th, having shot a combined 399.

Scoring golfers for Lexington Included Topher Swartz with a 105, Andrew Hanson shot a 102 and Kaden West ended with a 99. Leading the Minutemen was Ethan Mins with a 93.

The Haymakers were also at the Lexington invite, taking eighth place. Scoring for the ‘Makers was Alex Svajgr and Hayden Russman, each with a 95 while Paul Cole and Jacob Engel each shot 83.

Team results:

1st – Ogallala (334)

2nd – McCook (337)

3rd – GINW (342)

4th – Gothenburg (343)

5th – Kearney JV (344)

6th – Broken Bow (348)

7th – Minden (350)

8th – Cozad (356)

9th – Holdrege (372)

10th – North Platte (381)

11th – Lexington (399)