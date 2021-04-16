 Skip to main content
Lexington Golf Invite
Lexington Golf Invite

Kaden West

Lexington’s Kaden West chips onto the 11th green at Lakeside Golf Club on Tuesday, April 13 at the Lexington Golf Invite.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

Minutemen take 11th

JOHNSON LAKE – The Minutemen golfers hosted the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Golf Club on Tuesday, April 13. Of the 12 teams in attendance the Lexington boys took 11th, having shot a combined 399.

Scoring golfers for Lexington Included Topher Swartz with a 105, Andrew Hanson shot a 102 and Kaden West ended with a 99. Leading the Minutemen was Ethan Mins with a 93.

The Haymakers were also at the Lexington invite, taking eighth place. Scoring for the ‘Makers was Alex Svajgr and Hayden Russman, each with a 95 while Paul Cole and Jacob Engel each shot 83.

Team results:

1st – Ogallala (334)

2nd – McCook (337)

3rd – GINW (342)

4th – Gothenburg (343)

5th – Kearney JV (344)

6th – Broken Bow (348)

7th – Minden (350)

8th – Cozad (356)

9th – Holdrege (372)

10th – North Platte (381)

11th – Lexington (399)

12th – Grand Island JV (400)

Lexington golf will be on the road on Tuesday, April 20 when they travel to McCook for the McCook Invite. Tee time for the Minutemen is set for 9 a.m.

