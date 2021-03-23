Lexington, Dawson County to receive $5 million in stimulus funds

LEXINGTON — Dawson County will receive $4.6 million and the City of Lexington will obtain $1.71 million from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion package approved by Congress and President Joe Biden earlier in March.

Gosper County will receive $390,000 as a part of the stimulus plan.

Projections for the other communities in Dawson County include,

Cozad: $630,000

Gothenburg: $580,000

Overton: $100,000

Sumner: $40,000

Eddyville: $20,000

Farnam: $30,000

Projections for Gosper County communities,

Elwood: $120,000

Smithfield: $10,000

Cities, counties and state governments will receive the first half of their allocations 60 days after March 10, the date which President Biden sign the ARP into law. The rest will be made available on March 10, 2022.

Based on population, around $20 billion is going to communities with populations under 50,000. The funding must be spent before the end of 2024.

For counties, $65 billion will be allocated on the county share of population.

Eligible use of the funds include,