Lady Eagles earned their ticket to State

SUTHERLAND – Traveling a ways down the road, the Overton lady Eagles faced off against the Leyton lady Warriors in Sutherland on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Class D2-2 District volleyball championship.

The lady Eagles entered the match up with a 27 and four record and the lady Warriors had a 20 and 12 record.

The first set started evenly but the lady Eagles slowly took off and got the win 25 to 14.

Eagle JoLee Ryan was the leading attacker with Natalie Wood and Daisy Ryan right behind her.

In the second set, it was the lady Eagles dominating the court. Lady Eagle Wood smacked a kill over that knocked over an opponent to win the set 25 to 10.

The third set had lady Eagle Gracyn Luther showing her presence with hits, sets and a long range kill. The Eagles took the third set 25 to 16.

The lady Eagles worked well together like a well-oiled machine fueled with laughter.

As the Eagles were a powerhouse at the net, JoLee Ryan swung down 14 kills, Wood had 12, Daisy Ryan had seven and Adysen McCarter had six.

Behind the serving line, the lady Eagles compiled 11 aces. The leader in serves was lady Eagle Ashlyn Florell with six aces. Daisy Ryan had three and JoLee Ryan and Wood each had one.

Helping her teammates put down the kills was lady Eagle Florell who put up 36 assists.

Defensively, the lady Eagles were all over the court keeping the lady Warriors attacks off the floor. The Ryan sisters, Daisy and JoLee, and Florell were the top leaders in digs for the lady Eagles. Daisy Ryan had 13, Florell had 12 and JoLee Ryan had 10.

Coach Hayley Ryan said, “We are proud of our Eagles and are excited to advance into the top eight and head to the State tournament.”

This season’s trip to State in Lincoln is the lady Eagles fourth straight appearance. The furthest the Eagles have made it into the State Championship was when they took third place in 2020.

Overton makes the journey to Lincoln on Thursday, Nov. 3 with a start time of 9 a.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena to face off against the St. Mary Cardinals from O’Neill. The Cardinals come to the match up with a 28 and four record on an 11 week win streak.

Good luck at State to the lady Eagles!