Kelly Dianne Munson, 53, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Munson; children, Michael McGinnis, Nathanial McGinnis; two sisters, Susan (William) Buettner, Karen Al-Ahmin, brother, David (Pam) Pano; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Anthoney; and her parents.
A celebration of life service will be 1:00-3:00pm Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, S.D., with a service at 2:00 pm.
Due to COVID-19 the family request masks be worn and honor social distancing
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. . www.heritagesfsd.com
