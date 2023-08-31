Many people are uncertain as to whether they can safely can on smooth cooktops. The National Center for Home Food Preservation recommends the following:

Follow the manufacturer’s advice since smooth cooktops will have different features that can influence their suitability for canning.

Some manufacturers do not recommend canning on their smooth-top stoves.

Other manufacturers say it is OK to can but put limits on the diameter of the canner compared to the diameter of the burner.

The National Center for Home Food Preservation identifies several issues:

Damage to the cooktop. Excessive heat may be reflected back down on the surface, especially if the canner used is larger in diameter than is intended for the burner being used. This damage includes discoloration of white tops, actual burner damage, cracking of the glass tops and/or fusion of the metal to the glass top. Scratching can occur if the canner is slid or pulled across the cooktop, which often happens with large, heavy, filled canners. The weight of a canner filled with jars and water may crack the cooktop. The diameter of the canner is also larger than most burners and may cause heat to transfer outward and damage the surrounding surface.

Automatic cutoffs on burners that shut off the heat under the canner when heat gets excessive. If that option is built in and the burner under a canner shuts off during the process time, the food will be underprocessed and will not be safe. The process time must be continuous at the intended temperature or microorganisms may survive.

The shape of the canner and the metal from which it is made affects suitability for smooth cooktops. Use a smooth-bottom stockpot or canner for complete contact with the stovetop. Many canners do not have flat enough bottoms to be in complete contact with the burner on a smooth cooktop. This is critical to conduct heat from the burner to the water and contents in the jars to maintain a full boil over the tops of the jars. Graniteware canners with ridged bottoms are an example. Some newer boiling-water-bath canners have been designed with flat bottoms suitable for smooth cooktops if the other criteria for their use have been met.

Contact the manufacturer of your smooth cooktop before making a decision as to whether to can on it. They are ultimately the recommended source of this information for your stove and may also have up-to-date alternatives or suggestions for equipment you can use. Make sure they understand how large your boiling-water or pressure canner is, how long it must be heated at high heat, how long the hot canner may stay on the burner until it cools, and that the canner is made from aluminum (if it is.)

If you determine that it is not safe to can on your smooth cooktop, explore alternatives.