Georgia hunter sentenced for violations stemming from Nebraska hunt

LINCOLN — Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for violating of the Lacey Act. United States District Judge John Gerrard sentenced McCullough to 2 years’ probation for unlawful transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce. McCullough was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $5,000 and restitution in the amount of $4,000.

A joint investigation conducted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division determined that in October of 2020, McCullough traveled to Noble Outdoors, a commercial big game guiding and outfitting business located in North Platte, Nebraska, to conduct an archery mule deer hunt. During the hunt, McCullough unlawfully shot a mule deer in Lincoln County, Nebraska, and subsequently transported trophy parts of the deer out of the state for taxidermy services in Georgia.

The investigation determined that in the fall of 2020, McCullough traveled to Noble Outdoors with two other hunting partners to hunt mule deer during the archery season. During the hunt, McCullough unlawfully shot a mule deer buck while seated in the passenger compartment of a Noble Outdoors vehicle parked upon the traveled portion of a public roadway. McCullough, after being provided a Ruger 6.5 Creedmoor caliber rifle and directed by the Noble Outdoors owner, killed the mule deer with the rifle, knowing the firearm deer season was closed at the time and that only archery equipment was authorized. Under Nebraska state law, shooting from the road, taking deer with a firearm during archery season, and hunting upon property without landowner permission are prohibited.

Under the terms of the plea agreement and as part of his conditions of probation, McCullough will surrender and abandon the taxidermy mounts and other parts originating from a total of two mule deer taken unlawfully during the 2020 hunt at Noble Outdoors.

Today’s convictions mark the third federal sentencing involving the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by Noble Outdoors and its owner, associates, and clients. Four additional defendants have pleaded guilty in Nebraska state court. In total, seven defendants have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $37,500 in fines and restitution for violations related to the interstate transport of unlawfully taken wildlife, shooting deer from the road, taking deer without a valid permit, taking deer with a firearm during archery season, dumping carcasses in waters of the state, hunting without permission, and improperly checking or registering big game.