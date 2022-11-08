Funeral Service: Kurt E. Kline

Kurt E. Kline, 69, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Velma Tim, officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery prior to the Memorial Service.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Lexington or the Lexington Community Foundation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com