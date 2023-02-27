LINCOLN — Sixteen Nebraska 4-H’ers walked the runway during the 2023 Omaha Fashion Week - Student Night on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Karla Herrarte, Lexington; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; and Maya Soria, Kearney; from the Dawson County 4-H program applied and were selected to participate in the 4-H collection. “In order to be considered, garments must have been exhibited at the Nebraska State Fair and should be fashion forward, runway appropriate and display high quality construction,” according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

Student designers showed over 75 looks on the runway at Omaha Fashion Week’s Student Night. The event included a runway show and a Creative Careers Panel featuring Raven Fox, Heather Hooton, Keith Rodger, Faron Medhi, and Alyssa Dilts. The sold-out audience of nearly 250 viewed unique design collections from Nebraska 4-H, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Kent Bellows Mentoring Program at the Joslyn Art Museum, Lincoln Southeast High School, Nebraska Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Omaha Fashion Camp, Omaha South High Magnet School, and Westside High School.

The 4-H collection includes sixteen garments from across the state. Featured 4-H members from the local area included:

Karla Herrarte of Lexington – Dawson County

Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington – Dawson County

Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington – Dawson County

Maya Soria of Kearney – Dawson County

Prior to the Fashion Show hairstyling and makeup were done by the students of SOHO Hair Academy in Council Bluffs. Fashion Week took place at the Omaha Design Center. Omaha Fashion Week has become one of the Midwest’s largest fashion events. “This was a great opportunity to feature the outstanding work of our 4-H designers at a regional level,” according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.