Death Notice - Meyer

Sandra K. (Sandy) Meyer, 78 of Lexington passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at the Lexington Regional Health Center. A memorial service will be held in February. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

