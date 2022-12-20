Death Notice - Meyer

Sandra K. (Sandy) Meyer, 78 of Lexington passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at the Lexington Regional Health Center. A memorial service will be held in February. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BrianNeben
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today