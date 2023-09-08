For some Dawson County 4-H’ers, the best way to spend a late summer weekend is to compete in livestock shows at the Nebraska State Fair. Dawson County beef, sheep, swine, and rabbit traveled to Grand Island with their owners to compete against the rest of the best from across the state, according to the Dawson County Extension Office.

Here are the details of the 2023 State Fair Livestock competitions:

Beef Showmanship: In Senior Beef showmanship, Jaelin Wolfinger (Lexington) and Jacie Wolfinger (Lexington) received a purple; blue ribbons were awarded to Lizzie David (Brady) and Trina Pearson (Brady); In Intermediate Showmanship Bristol McConville (Lexington) received a blue.

Market Beef: In the Market Beef Show, Crossbred Steers, Trina Pearson (Brady) received a blue ribbon; Lizzie David (Brady) received a purple ribbon, 2nd place for Registered Steers Shorthorn. Lizzie David (Brady) received a 4-H Beef Special Awards, Reserve Champion Market Beef Shorthorn. Lizzie David (Brady) also received a 4-H Beef Special Award, Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer.

Breeding Beef: In the Breeding Beef Show, Jacie Wolfinger (Lexington) received a purple ribbon and 2nd in the Angus Heifer Calves Calved Sept./Oct. 2022; Jaelin Wolfinger (Lexington) received a purple ribbon in Angus Heifer calved May/June 2022; Trina Pearson (Brady) received a blue ribbon for commercial Breeding Heifer; Jacie Wolfinger (Lexington) received a purple ribbon for Mainetainer yearling Heifers calved March/ April 2022. Jacie Wolfinger (Lexington) also received a 4H Beef Special Award, Reserve Champion Angus Breeding Heifer.

Sheep: In Senior Sheep Showmanship, Jaelin Wolfinger (Lexington) was awarded a purple ribbon, and Trina Pearson (Brady) was awarded a blue ribbon. In the Market Sheep Natural Color Market Lamb division, Jaelin Wolfinger (Lexington) was awarded a purple ribbon; Trina Pearson (Brady) was awarded a Red Ribbon, in the Market Sheep, Hampshire Market Lambs division, Jaelin Wolfinger (Lexington) was awarded purple ribbons.

Rabbits: In the Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship division, Neala McCall (Oconto) received a blue ribbon, Neala McCall (Oconto) received a Red Ribbon in the Breeding Rabbit, Mini Lop Sr. Doe division.

Fitting Contest: The following 4-H’ers competed in the 2023 State Fair Fitting Contest. The Crew team members were Jacie Wolfinger (Lexington) from Dawson County and Abby Stallbaumer and Emma Stallbaumer both of Custer County, they made it to the finals. The Bovine Barbers team members were Bristol McConville (Lexington) and Jaelin Wolfinger (Lexington) both from Dawson County and Cooper Lindstrom from Phelps County.

Full results from the Nebraska State Fair can be found at https://nebraska4hresults.com/.