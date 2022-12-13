 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawson County Sheriff

Monday, Dec. 5

  • 2:24 p.m. - 23-year-old Lexington male booked for Gosper County warrant - failure to appear - obstruct a peace officer.
  • 4:48 p.m. - 32-year-old Lexington male booked for assault - domestic violence.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

  • 10:13 a.m. - 19-year-old Lexington male booked for failure to appear - driving under suspension, minor in possession and Buffalo County warrant - failure to appear.
  • 11:57 a.m. - 19-year-old Lexington female booked for probation sanction.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

  • 2:30 p.m. - 32-year-old La Vista male booked for failure to appear - possession of a controlled substance.
  • 6:44 p.m. - 31-year-old Cozad male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, third offense, refusal to submit breath/chemical test, driving under suspension and Lancaster County warrant - failure to pay.

Friday, Dec. 9

  • 10:03 a.m. - 29-year-old Cozad male booked for conditional release violation.
  • 7:32 p.m. - 57-year-old Elwood male booked for Gosper County - third degree domestic assault.
  • 5:30 p.m. - 26-year-old Kearney male booked for probation violation - attempt of a Class 4 felony and probation sanction.
  • 4:45 p.m. - 54-year-old Cozad male booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
  • 4:55 p.m. - 19-year-old Lexington male booked for willful reckless driving.

Saturday, Dec. 10

  • 2:20 a.m. - 26-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, over .15, first offense.

Sunday, Dec. 11

  • 3:05 a.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol and no operator’s license.
  • 4:26 p.m. - 30-year-old Cozad male booked for driving under suspension.

Monday, Dec. 12

  • 9:10 a.m. - 37-year-old Grand Island male booked for amphetamine possession, shoplifting - over $1,500, second offense.
  • 1:05 p.m. - 30-year-old Lexington male booked for theft by unlawful taking less than $500, criminal mischief - less than $1,500 and disturbing the peace.
  • 11:16 p.m. - 29-year-old Lexington male booked for shoplifting - less than $500.
