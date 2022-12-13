Dawson County Sheriff

Monday, Dec. 5
- 2:24 p.m. - 23-year-old Lexington male booked for Gosper County warrant - failure to appear - obstruct a peace officer.
- 4:48 p.m. - 32-year-old Lexington male booked for assault - domestic violence.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- 10:13 a.m. - 19-year-old Lexington male booked for failure to appear - driving under suspension, minor in possession and Buffalo County warrant - failure to appear.
- 11:57 a.m. - 19-year-old Lexington female booked for probation sanction.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- 2:30 p.m. - 32-year-old La Vista male booked for failure to appear - possession of a controlled substance.
- 6:44 p.m. - 31-year-old Cozad male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, third offense, refusal to submit breath/chemical test, driving under suspension and Lancaster County warrant - failure to pay.
Friday, Dec. 9
- 10:03 a.m. - 29-year-old Cozad male booked for conditional release violation.
- 7:32 p.m. - 57-year-old Elwood male booked for Gosper County - third degree domestic assault.
- 5:30 p.m. - 26-year-old Kearney male booked for probation violation - attempt of a Class 4 felony and probation sanction.
- 4:45 p.m. - 54-year-old Cozad male booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
- 4:55 p.m. - 19-year-old Lexington male booked for willful reckless driving.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- 2:20 a.m. - 26-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, over .15, first offense.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- 3:05 a.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol and no operator’s license.
- 4:26 p.m. - 30-year-old Cozad male booked for driving under suspension.
Monday, Dec. 12
- 9:10 a.m. - 37-year-old Grand Island male booked for amphetamine possession, shoplifting - over $1,500, second offense.
- 1:05 p.m. - 30-year-old Lexington male booked for theft by unlawful taking less than $500, criminal mischief - less than $1,500 and disturbing the peace.
- 11:16 p.m. - 29-year-old Lexington male booked for shoplifting - less than $500.