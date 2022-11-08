Dawson County Sheriff Office

Monday, Oct. 31
- 3:57 a.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for failure to appear - possess marijuana 1 oz or less, second offense and failure to appear - possess controlled substance.
- 9:35 a.m. - 55-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, second offense.
- 9:58 a.m. - 37-year-old Lexington female booked for attempted amphetamine possession.
- 2:00 p.m. - 25-year-old Lexington female booked for bond revocation.
- 8:00 p.m. - 41-year-old Aurora, Colo., male booked for Colorado warrant - fugitive from justice.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- 9:30 a.m. - 31-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, over .15.
- 10:30 a.m. - 20-year-old Lexington female booked for assault - cause bodily injury to person.
- 11:55 a.m. - 20-year-old Lexington male booked for minor in possession and driving under revocation.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- 2:58 a.m. - 27-year-old Kearney male booked for Buffalo County warrant - failure to appear - sentencing, Buffalo County warrant - failure to appear - third degree domestic assault, Buffalo County warrant - failure to appear - trespassing, possession of a weapon while committing a felony, terroristic threats, threat to bomb and felon in possession of a firearm.
- 10:30 a.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for probation violation - driving under the influence - alcohol, over .15, third offense.
- 1:00 p.m. - 39-year-old Lexington male booked for Dawson County warrant - failure to appear - no valid registration or proof of insurance.
- 1:35 p.m. - 32-year-old Lexington male booked for Dawson County warrant - failure to pay - shoplifting, Buffalo County warrant - failure to appear - shoplifting and Keith County warrant - attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- 11:32 a.m. - 34-year-old Lexington female booked for Dawson County warrant - bond revocation, two counts.
- 1:10 p.m. - 27-year-old Lincoln male booked for Dawson County court hold, two counts.
- 1:10 p.m. - 37-year-old Kearney male booked for Dawson County warrant - violation of a harassment order and Dawson County warrant - probation violation - driving under revocation.
Friday, Nov. 4
- 11:13 a.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for bond violation.
- 1:35 p.m. - 34-year-old Lincoln male booked for court hold.
- 2:10 p.m. - 29-year-old Lexington male booked for Phelps County warrant - failure to pay - driving under revocation.
- 10:26 p.m. - 32-year-old Lexington female booked for District Court probation violation, five counts.
- 4:08 p.m. - 52-year-old Elwood male booked for Gosper County - probation violation.
- 5:09 p.m. - 32-year-old Brewster, Minn., male booked for child abuse.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- 11:46 p.m. - 31-year-old Cozad male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, over .15, second offense.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- 12:00 a.m. - 30-year-old Lexington male booked for strangulation and third degree domestic assault.
- 12:12 a.m. - 38-year-old Overton female booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, first offense.
- 12:27 p.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for criminal mischief and obstruction.
- 1:00 a.m. - 35-year-old Cozad male booked for Colorado warrant - fugitive from justice.
- 2:17 a.m. - 42-year-old Lexington male booked for terroristic threats.
- 5:00 p.m. - 26-year-old Lexington male booked for cocaine possession, driving under revocation, two counts and shoplifting.
- 10:55 p.m. - 23-year-old Lexington female booked for drug court violation - possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, Nov. 7
- 12:30 p.m. - 37-year-old Lexington male booked for Dawson County warrant - failure to appear - burglary and Dawson County warrant - criminal mischief.
- 12:30 p.m. - 42-year-old North Platte male booked for Dawson County warrant - attempt of a Class 4 felony.
- 4:02 p.m. - 27-year-old Lexington female booked for failure to appear - driving under suspension.
- 6:56 p.m. - 20-year-old Lexington female booked for probation violation - aggravated assault - non-family - strongarm.
- 8:45 p.m. - 38-year-old Lexington male booked for bond revocation - obstructing police, bond revocation - possession of a controlled substance, three counts, bond revocation - possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, bond revocation - possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, bond revocation - tamper/circumvent interlock, bond revocation - theft, shoplifting, two counts and bond revocation - drive while revoked from driving under the influence.