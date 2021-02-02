Dawson County commissioners deal with questions regarding taxation of land owned by political subdivisions, charitable foundations

The commissioners approved the permit.

A second public hearing was held regarding another permit by Chancellor, who wants to install a ground mounted solar panel unit on a property near the unincorporated community of Buffalo.

There was a change regarding the permit, after the planning commission hearing, Chancellor decided to locate the solar panels on the roof of one of the buildings as well, Holbrook said. A second hearing regarding moving the panels to the roof has been scheduled for the planning commission.

Deputy Attorney Kühn said it was best to let this second hearing proceed before the planning commission, rather than approving the permit to allow for the panels on the roof, and cutting the planning commission out of the process.

The commissioners chose to approve the permit for the ground installation of the panels, but will hold another public hearing regarding the change to the permit.

Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody appeared to award a bid for two new police utility vehicles.

Moody chose the Platte Valley Auto bid, for two 2021 Ford Explorers for $77,400.00, with a $12,600 trade-in factored.