Dawson County Children’s Museum sign is installed

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Children’s Museum’s new sign and LED billboard was installed on Thursday, June 16, replacing the disused Pizza Hut sign.
The museum moved into the former restaurant’s location earlier this month.
COZAD — A Kearney man was killed as the result of an accident on I-80 near Cozad during the early afternoon of Friday, June 10.
LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington announced that construction of the Lexington Racquet Club will begin in the spring of 2023. The new constru…
FARNAM — Residents have a chance to purchase raffle tickets that will benefit a volunteer fire department of their choice, the main prize is a…
LEXINGTON — Lexington native Madison “Maddi” Sutton had a standout sophomore season at Benedictine College winning the NAIA Outdoor Track &…
When Honorio Bravo moved to the United States from Guatemala in 1999, he didn’t have much. Now he owns two Grand Island businesses.
OVERTON — A westbound lane of I-80 east of Overton was closed for around two hours as the result of one semi sideswiping another on the should…
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man who has been charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after police say he attempted to avoid arrest and assau…
A Holdredge couple set off on a ride to retrace the route where their love first began. The week of their engagement was Bike Ride Across Nebraska's fifth ride, and this year was the group’s 40th trip.
Police ordered 17-year-old Joshua J. Hughes and a 16-year-old, who were both wearing caps and gowns, to lie facedown in the stadium parking lot because they were each carrying handguns, records show.
The house was scheduled to be torched when the Piepers bought it for just $5. They’ve since spent more than $70,000.