Dawson County Children's Museum sign is installed

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Children’s Museum’s new sign and LED billboard was installed on Thursday, June 16, replacing the disused Pizza Hut sign.

The museum moved into the former restaurant’s location earlier this month.

The mission of the Dawson County Children’s Museum is to offer children and adults the opportunity to explore areas of science, math, social studies and fine arts through free play, exploration and demonstration.
 
