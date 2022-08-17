Cozad Superintendent Angela Simpson resigns; James Ford named as interim

COZAD — The Cozad Community Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Angela Simpson and named James Ford as interim superintendent on Monday, Aug. 15.

While discussing Simpson’s resignation, the board entered into closed session that allows them to evaluate job performance and receive legal advice.

After the closed meeting, the board voted to accept Simpson’s resignation and to authorize board President Michele Starman to execute a settlement with Simpson.

Starman said she was not privileged to make any comments on the situation, other than what was listed in the board’s meeting minutes.

There have been changes at the Cozad superintendent position in recent years. Joel Applegate had served as superintendent since 2013, before his resignation in 2019. Ron Wymore was appointed as an interim until Simpson was hired in 2021.

Simpson had been present at the last board meeting in July, giving an update on the renovation project for the elementary and high school. The renovations are possible thanks to a $26 million bond issue district residents approved, which Simpson had advocated for, speaking at town hall meetings.

The board entered into a contract with Ford as interim superintendent until June 30, 2023.

Ford has served the district over the past three years as the special education director and Cozad Early Education Center (CEEC) building administrator.

Starman said an interim will need to be hired for these positions as Ford takes on the superintendent responsibilities for the year.

“I can’t wait to help Cozad Community Schools have the best school year possible. The students need our staff to be the best they can be daily. The students will love coming to school with our team. Our staff will make it count. We need the community's help to make this the best year possible. The administration is here to serve you and our community,” Ford said in a statement.

Ford is married to Ashley Ford, middle school language arts teacher and has three young children: Joseph, who is entering kindergarten; Lydia who attends CEEC PreK, and Emily, who just turned 2 years old.