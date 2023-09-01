GRAND ISLAND — The Central Platte Natural Resources District has set the 2023-24 tax levy slightly lower than this year’s.

The district’s board held a public hearing Thursday to receive public comments on the proposed fiscal 2023-24 levy.

With the district’s total assessed valuation at $20,642,169,013, the required 2023-24 tax rate was set at 2.338 cents per $100 of taxable value, compared with 2.344 cents last year.

General Manager Lyndon Vogt said with the total requirements for the general fund and sinking fund at $34,955,785.23, the required property tax request is $4,826,226.75, an increase of $430,764.62 from 2023.

A home valued at $100,000 can expect to pay $23.38 in property taxes next year to support conservation benefits provided by the Central Platte NRD including flood reduction, water quality management, water use management, soil health, cost-share for producers for conservation practices, forestry, land management, recreation and natural resources education.

Central Platte NRD includes all of Dawson County and parts of Custer, Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, Platte, Polk and Frontier counties.

The Board of Directors meetings are held at the CPNRD office at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island.