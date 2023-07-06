In the mid-1800s, Nebraska was still barely touched by settlers migrating West for a new life. Our state was home to the prairies and rivers we see today. Over the next century, pioneers of all ethnic and religious backgrounds made the journey to Nebraska and chose to settle in its natural beauty.

These future Nebraskans were searching for the American promise of liberty. They dreamed of a home where they would be treated equally despite their diverse backgrounds. They dreamed of good jobs that would support their children and grandchildren. In other words, they were looking for the American Dream.

One of these pioneer families was the Moffitts. Lewis and Mary Ann Moffitt traveled from Indiana to Nebraska with their young son, in search of The Good Life. They chose to build a cabin and a new life on the eastern side of the state. The year was 1865.

Two years after the Moffitts settled in their new town, it was officially recognized as the City of Seward, named after President Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of State William Henry Seward. As towns and cities grew up around Seward County and across our state, so did Nebraskans’ state pride and patriotism.

In 1868, the year after Seward was established as a city, the residents of the town participated in the first of many Independence Day celebrations. The story goes that the women of Seward came together to sew a large American flag, which would wave over the city on Independence Day as residents commemorated our country’s blood-bought freedom. After 150 years, the people of Seward are still celebrating our country with the same unity and vigor.

But it’s not just Seward. Across Nebraska, communities will come together to commemorate the birth of our nation and the freedoms we hold so dear.

In Norfolk, organizers will host the 47th Big Bang Boom, one of the largest fireworks displays in our state. This multi-day event also includes military displays, music, food, and other fun activities for families. At another event at Fort Robinson State Park, Nebraskans will enjoy a Western and Wildlife Art Show as they observe our nation’s independence. In Grand Island, the Stuhr Museum will put on a special Independence Day Celebration, a full day of excitement including historic 1890s games and speeches, a band concert, and a Main Street parade. Many other towns will hold their own parades — including Stuart, Ralston and Elwood’s special boat parade.

No other country has begun its history by acknowledging the innate rights our Creator has endowed in each of us — the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This country is worth celebrating. And in Nebraska this year, we will celebrate the pioneer spirit that lives on in our state and our nation.

I hope my fellow Nebraskans will enjoy our state’s many wonderful Fourth of July activities. God bless you all, and happy Independence Day.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.