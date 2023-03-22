LEXINGTON — The case of an Elwood woman charged with two cases of attempted first degree murder, who allegedly wanted her ex-husband’s girlfriend and four children killed, has been continued until April

Valerie Miller, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, both are Class 2 felonies.

Miller appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Friday, March 17, where her defense requested a continuance and a bond reduction.

Miller had pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2022; her bail remained 10 percent of $500,000.

Doyle granted the continuance, with a pre-trial hearing set for April 21 at 10 a.m. and a jury trial hearing on May 9 at 9 a.m. The bond reduction request was denied.

An investigation began the last week of September 2022 when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to court documents, on Monday, Oct. 3, an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol had been in contact with Miller through a social media app. The investigator made arrangements to meet Miller in the Lexington Walmart parking lot.

The investigator made contact with Miller, where she allegedly asked if he could get her a revolver. When asked why she wanted the weapon, Miller said she wanted several individuals, “not living,” according to court documents.

The investigator said he could do it for $1,000 per person and asked who she wanted dead. Her ex-husband’s girlfriend, she said, according to the affidavit, and the girlfriend’s three young children and adult son.

She gave the investigator more details. The girlfriend’s address in Elwood, to use the side door, the ages of the three children — 6 months, 2 years and 10 years old.

“The (investigator) explained that murdering the children was probably not in her best interest, as they posed no threat to her,” according to the affidavit.

Miller agreed, and they settled on the two adults for $2,000.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Miller drove for approximately two miles, where troopers performed a felony traffic stop. Miller was taken into custody without incident. She has been lodged in Dawson County Jail.