You can always spend some time on https://lexch.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://lexch.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://lexch.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON - The LHS Soccer teams were honored with hosting both of their district championship games. Now, they’re both honored as district c…
Gabriela Acencio-Oglethorpe University Presidential Scholarship, HOPE Scholarship, Georgia TEG Scholarship, Oglethorpe University HOPE Match S…
Left to right: LHS band director Alex Woodside, LHS band director Spencer Hansen, LHS band director Chad Scharff, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award w…
- Updated
JOHNSON LAKE — The Nautical Rose officially celebrated one year of service and Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce membership, with a ribbon cu…
LEXINGTON — Getting to graduation is one of the milestones students work hard to reach, but the Lexington High School class of 2021 had not ju…
The 20 graduating seniors of Elwood Public School’s Class of 2021, their commencement ceremony took place on Saturday, May 8. Class Motto-"It'…
Editor’s Note: This article was written with information provided by Tim White.
Nebraska farmers are busy getting their crops in the ground. That means they are on the roadways with their implements as they move from field…
Includes interview with Lexington head coaches Jess McHargue and Keith Allen
Minutemaids and Minutemen defeat subdistrict foes, move on to host district finals