LEXINGTON — Barb Bierman Batie of Lexington has been named the runner-up for the 2023 Communicator of Achievement Award from the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW).

Batie was recognized during a celebration at the organization’s annual conference held June 22-24, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now in its 86th year, NFPW is a nationwide organization of professional women and men pursuing careers across the spectrum of journalism and communications.

A native of Battle Creek, Neb., and a graduate of the University of Nebraska--Lincoln, Batie is an active member of Nebraska Press Women (NPW) and is a freelance reporter, photographer and columnist specializing in agriculture. She has worked for newspapers including the Tri-City Tribune, Norfolk Daily News, North Platte Telegraph, Lexington Clipper-Herald, Midwest Messenger and Cozad Local, in addition to contributing to many magazines.

Batie has been a member of NPW and NFPW for 41 years and serves as the state organization’s vice president. She has won numerous NPW and NFPW communications contest awards. She was an NPW Sweepstakes Award winner in the Nebraska Press Women Communication Contest.this spring.

Marilyn Saltzman of Conifer, Colo., was named NFPW’s 2023 Communicator of Achievement. This prestigious award has been given for 66 years. Other nominees for the 2023 NFPW Communicator Achievement, each put forward by their NFPW affiliate organization, were: Carolanne Griffith Roberts, Alabama Media Professionals; Mary Hightower, Arkansas Press Women; Marlene Cook, Illinois Woman’s Press Association; Léonie Rosenstiel, New Mexico Press Women; Kathy Newbern, North Carolina Press Club; Tracy Frank, North Dakota Professional Communicators; and Kimberly Loehr, Virginia Professional Communicators.