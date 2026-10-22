VOLLEYBALL: Overton faces Bertrand, S-E-M faces Brady in D2-7 subdistrict Oct. 26 Jessica Kennedy Oct 22, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overton's and S-E-M's postseason takes place Monday, Oct. 26 in Wilcox.kAm}@] c ~G6CE@? Wh\`gX 7246D }@] d q6CEC2?5 Wf\`hX 2E c A]>] ~4E] ae] %96 H:??6C 7246D }@] ` (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 W`f\``X 2E f A]>] ~4E] ae]k^AmkAm}@] a $\t\| W`d\`aX E2<6D @? }@] b qC25J W`b\`aX 2E dib_ A]>] ~4E] ae[ :? E96 D6>:7:?2=]k^AmkAm%96 sa\f DF35:DEC:4E 7:?2= H:== 36 96=5 2E e A]>] %F6D52J[ ~4E] af :? (:=4@I]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods The Lexington City Council ratified the purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice It was more than the final score for Lexington coach Jake Harvey Friday night. Harvey started his head coaching position with this year's seni… Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. UNMC College of Nursing to sign MOUs on Oct. 20, creating nursing pathways for Kearney, Lexington students The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, Kearney Public Schools, Kearney Catholic Schools and Lexington Public Schools wi… 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue No. 1 Nebraska volleyball lost a set for the first time in nearly a month but recovered to beat No. 13 Purdue behind Teraya Sigler’s career-hi…