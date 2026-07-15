Business continues as commissioners accept Richeson's resignation Ashley Mohler Jul 15, 2026 Jul 15, 2026 Updated 37 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Business continued as usual in the Dawson County Commissioners chambers Wednesday, July 15, despite the absence of Commissioner Joe Richeson, whose resignation was formally accepted by the board.kAm#:496D@?[ 2 v@E96?3FC8 ?2E:G6[ 925 D6CG65 2D 2 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?6C 7@C D6G6C2= J62CD] w:D C62D@? 7@C C6D:8?:?8 92D ?@E 366? AF3=:4=J 2??@F?465] r92:C>2? !]y] y24@3D@? E92?<65 #:496D@? 7@C 9:D D6CG:46 2?5 H:D965 9:> H6==]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2446AE65 #:496D@?VD C6D:8?2E:@? 2?5 G@E65 c\_ E@ 2AA@:?E 2 4@>>:EE66 E@ 7:== E96 G242?4J] %96 4@>>:EE66 4@?D:DED @7 r@F?EJ r=6C< |:4926=2 pC?5E[ r@F?EJ pEE@C?6J s2C=6?6 $9276C 2?5 r@F?EJ %C62DFC6C z2:E=J? (@=E6>2E9]k^Am kAmpC?5E D2:5 2? 25G6CE:D6>6?E 7@C E96 s:DEC:4E ` 4@>>:DD:@?6C A@D:E:@? H:== 36 AF3=:D965 :? 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Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. 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