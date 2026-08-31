Monday, Aug. 3
12:23 a.m.: Speak with officer, E. Seventh St.
12:50 a.m.: Traffic, 18th St.
2:20 a.m.: Loud noise/disturbing the peace, Woodlawn.
6:37 a.m.: Speak with officer, W. Walnut St.
7:00 a.m.: Speak with officer, Hoover St.
8:00 a.m.: HHS referral, Oregon Trail.
8:52 a.m.: Uncontrollable juvenile, Oregon Trail.
11:33 a.m.: Medical/rescue, Plum Creek.
11:49 a.m.: Medical/rescue, E. Third St.
11:58 a.m.: Escort, Seventh St.
12:52 p.m.: Animal bite, W. 18th St.
3:55 p.m.: Speak with officer, E. Seventh St.
4:20 p.m.: Assist other agency, Road 752.
4:37 p.m.: Animal, Polk St.
7:24 p.m.: Uncontrollable juvenile, Conestoga Lane.
8:33 p.m.: Check welfare, W. 12th St.
10:20 p.m.: Uncontrollable juvenile, Lincoln St.
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Tuesday, Aug. 4
6:30 a.m.: Death investigation, Ridgeway Drive.
8:27 a.m.: HHS referral, E. Sixth St.
10:25 a.m.: Speak with officer, E. Seventh St.
10:57 a.m.: Check welfare, Frontier St.
11:27 a.m.: Check welfare, Plum Creek Parkway.
2:50 p.m.: Speak with officer, W. Spruce St.
3:40 p.m.: Theft by deception, E. Seventh St.
4:12 p.m.: Check welfare, S. Plum Creek Parkway.
4:44 p.m.: Speak with officer, Plum Creek Parkway.
5:39 p.m.: Traffic, Highway 30.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
1:57 a.m.: Security checks, Taft.
3:01 a.m.: Speak with officer, Plum Creek Parkway.
8:29 a.m.: Speak with officer, E. Seventh St.
10:37 a.m.: Escort, E. Seventh St.
12:03 p.m.: Special service, E. Seventh St.
1:17 p.m.: Warrant/criminal, N. Adams St.
2:06 p.m.: Speak with officer, E. Seventh St.
3:26 p.m.: Property — lost/found, W. Eighth St.
4:24 p.m.: Shoplifting, Frontier St.
4:50 p.m.: Special service, Plum Creek Parkway.
7:50 p.m.: Speak with officer, E. Seventh St.
7:51 p.m.: Civil matter, W. Walnut St.
8:57 p.m.: Traffic accident, Plum Creek.
9:57 p.m.: No operator’s license/expired, Harrison.
11:04 p.m.: No operator’s license/expired, Sagebrush.
11:32 p.m.: Uncontrollable juvenile, W. Eighth St.
Thursday, Aug. 6
4:11 p.m.: Animal, Conestoga Lane.
4:41 p.m.: Speak with officer, Highway 30.
10:31 p.m.: Check welfare, Jackson St.
10:44 p.m.: Traffic, Jackson St.
11:01 p.m.: Medical/rescue, Davista Lane.
11:51 p.m.: Traffic accident, Roosevelt Drive.
Friday, Aug. 7
1:25 a.m.: Speak with officer, Plum Creek Parkway.
1:29 a.m.: Disorderly conduct, Woodlawn.
9:39 a.m.: Parking, Oak St.
11:31 a.m.: Parking, Woodlawn.
2:17 p.m.: Fire, E. Eighth St.
2:50 p.m.: Loud noise — disturbing the peace, F St.
3:13 p.m.: Medical/rescue, Plum Creek Parkway.
3:54 p.m.: Child abuse, Plum Creek Parkway.
7:03 p.m.: Speak with officer, Plum Creek Parkway.
10:38 p.m.: Check welfare, Heartland Road.
11:12 p.m.: Assist other agency, Road 755.
Saturday, Aug. 8
12:01 a.m.: Driving under the influence, 13th and Jackson St.
7:18 a.m.: Check welfare, N. Washington St.
9:22 a.m.: Medical/rescue, Airport.
12:13 p.m.: Animal, N. Erie St.
4:18 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, E. Seventh St.
6:06 p.m.: Speak with officer, N. Madison St.
9:00 p.m.: Open door, W. Seventh.
9:24 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, Oregon Trail
10:33 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, Oregon Trail.
10:47 p.m.: Animal, N. Erie St.
11:01 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, N. Harrison St.
11:11 p.m.: Fire, N. Johnson St.
11:33 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, N. Harrison St.
Sunday, Aug. 9
12:04 a.m.: Speak with officer, W. Walnut St.
2:14 a.m.: Security checks, N. Taft St.
10:26 a.m.: Animal, W. Oak St.
12:29 p.m.: Speak with officer, N. Tyler St.
2:48 p.m.: Speak with officer, N. Grant St.
2:49 p.m.: Traffic, N. 21.
3:42 p.m.: Shoplifting, Frontier St.
3:49 p.m.: Special service, Plum Creek Parkway.
4:56 p.m.: Property — lost/found, Frontier St.
5:40 p.m.: Sexual assault, N. Erie St.
6:28 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, N. Washington St.
7:12 p.m.: Speak with officer, E. Seventh St.
9:44 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, Birch Lane.
Monday, Aug. 10
3:46 a.m.: Disorderly conduct, E. Seventh St.
7:10 a.m.: Special service, N. Grant St.