Victor Schutz Jessica Kennedy Aug 28, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Victor SchutzkAm~4E@36C a_[ `hcc \ pF8FDE ae[ a_aek^AmkAm':4E@C '] $49FEK @7 tFDE:D A2DD65 2H2J @? (65?6D52J[ pF8FDE ae[ a_ae[ 2E E96 286 @7 g`] ':4E@C H2D 3@C? @? ~4E@36C a_[ `hcc 2E w@=5C686[ }63C2D<2 E@ (2=E6C 2?5 t==6? Wz@49X $49FEK]k^AmkAm':4E@C =:G65 2 =:76 46?E6C65 @? 72:E9[ 72>:=J[ 2?5 E96 E9:?8D 96 =@G65 >@DE] w6 H2D 4@?7:C>65 2E %C:?:EJ {FE96C2? r9FC49 :? pC2A29@6[ }63C2D<2[ 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 9:D 62C=J =:76 2?5 72:E9 ;@FC?6J]k^Am kAm~? yF?6 a_[ `hed[ ':4E@C >2CC:65 y2?6E q2==96:> 2E $E] y@9? {FE96C2? r9FC49 :? tFDE:D] %96:C >2CC:286 @7 e` J62CD H2D 2 =2DE:?8 3=6DD:?8[ 2?5 E@86E96C E96J 3F:=E 2 72>:=J H:E9 E96:C EH@ 49:=5C6?[ $@?;:2 2?5 '6C?]k^Am People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Lexington softball takes eighth place at home tournament Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 8:59 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT kAm':4E@C D6CG65 :? E96 pC>J }2E:@?2= vF2C5 F?E:= `hfa] w6 H:== 2=D@ 36 C6>6>36C65 7@C E96 >2?J D:>A=6 A=62DFC6D E92E 3C@F89E 9:> ;@J E9C@F89@FE 9:D =:76] w6 H2D 2? 2G:5 9F?E6C[ 4@==64E65 4=2DD:4 EC24E@CD[ 2?5 =@G65 H2E49:?8 DE@4< 42C C246D] w6 6?;@J65 2EE6?5:?8 2F4E:@?D[ H96C6 96 2=H2JD >256 ?6H 7C:6?5D[ 2?5 96 =@@<65 7@CH2C5 E@ =@42= A=@H 52JD[ 4@C? A:4<:?8 52JD[ 2?5 EC24E@C 5C:G6D] w6 2=D@ =@G65 A=2J:?8 42C5D[ 6DA64:2==J A:E49]k^Am kAm|@C6 E92? 2?JE9:?8[ ':4E@C =@G65 7@==@H:?8 9:D 8C2?549:=5C6? :? E96:C DA@CED] $FAA@CE:?8 E96> 2?5 4966C:?8 E96> @? 3C@F89E 9:> 8C62E 92AA:?6DD 2?5 4C62E65 >2?J EC62DFC65 >6>@C:6D 7@C E9@D6 H9@ <?6H 2?5 =@G65 9:>]k^Am kAm':4E@C H:== 36 C6>6>36C65 H:E9 =@G6 7@C 9:D DE625J AC6D6?46[ 9:D 6?;@J>6?E @7 4@>>F?:EJ 82E96C:?8D[ 2?5 E96 92AA:?6DD 96 7@F?5 :? E:>6 DA6?E H:E9 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D]k^Am kAmw6 H2D AC646565 :? 562E9 3J 9:D A2C6?EDj 9:D >@E96C 2?5 72E96C\:?\=2H[ t=>6C 2?5 xC6?6 q2==96:>j :?72?E D:DE6Cj D:DE6C\:?\=2H y62? !6E6CD@? 2?5 96C 9FD32?5 $E6G6j 3C@E96C\:?\=2H q:== +H:?< 2?5 8C2?552F89E6C p=:J2 $49FEKk^Am kAm':4E@C :D DFCG:G65 3J 9:D H:76 y2?6Ej 52F89E6C $@?;:2 W|:<6X w@FD6C @7 t=H@@5j D@? '6C? Wp>JX $49FEK @7 t=H@@5j 8C2?549:=5C6?[ %J=6C W|24<6?K:6 %FCA:?X w@FD6C[ |682? W+249 '2?9@C?X w@FD6C[ {:?5D2J Wy@CJX w@=E[ {629 $49FEK 2?5 {@82? $49FEKj 8C62E 8C2?5D@?[ +249 yC] '2?9@C?j 9:D 5@8 qF55Jj D:DE6CD[ v=25JD Wy:>>JX |2J6D 2?5 rJ?E9:2 W(2J?6X w:=<6Cj ?6A96HD[ y6C6>J Wy@5:X y@92??D6? 2?5 y6DD:6 Ww2==66X y@92??D6?]k^AmkAm|6>@C:2=D 2C6 DF886DE65 E@ E96 72>:=J 7@C =2E6C 56D:8?2E:@?] ~?=:?6 4@?5@=6?46D >2J 36 D92C65 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^36CCJ>2?7F?6C2=9@>6]4@>Qm36CCJ>2?7F?6C2=9@>6]4@>k^2m] uF?6C2= D6CG:46D H:== 36 $2EFC52J[ pF8FDE ah[ a_ae 2E `_i__ 2]>] 2E $E] y@9? {FE96C2? r9FC49 H:E9 !2DE@C z2E9J vF?56== @77:4:2E:?8] qFC:2= H:== 7@==@H 2E $2=6> (6DE r6>6E6CJ] ':D:E2E:@? H:E9 72>:=J AC6D6?E H:== 36 uC:52J[ pF8FDE ag[ a_ae 7C@> d E@ f A]>] 2E $E] y@9? {FE96C2? r9FC49] q6CCJ>2? uF?6C2= w@>6 2DD:DE65 E96 72>:=J H:E9 2CC2?86>6?ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault A 25-year-old Lexington man has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault. Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Two paid staffers of Dan Osborn’s campaign joined an effort to dissolve a rival political party last year, documents show. Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree started with a kill and ended on one against Brady Monday in Cozad. First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center The first annual Cozad lipedema 5K run and walk was held at the Cozad Wellness Center on Saturday, Aug. 22. If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already In their search for public handouts, the Chicago Bears have become that annoying person who dramatically threatens to do something to get you …