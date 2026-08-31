Matthew J. Feik and Alison L. Feik, a married couple, to Sayers Properties, L.L.C., a tract of land in the northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 9 north, Range 23 west of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Dawson County, described as follows: Referring to a found DCSM brass cap in concrete road, being the north one-quarter corner of Section 7; thence south 00 degrees, 39 minutes, 22 seconds east on the east line of the northwest quarter of said Section 7, 682.44 feet to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar and the point of beginning; thence north 89 degrees, 40 minutes, 59 seconds west, 531.67 feet to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar; thence north 00 degrees, 34 minutes, 57 seconds west, 627.91 feet to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar on the south county road right-of-way line as described in Deed Record Book 117, Page 269, in the Dawson County Register of Deeds Office; thence westerly on said southerly right-of-way line and parallel with the north line of said northwest quarter to a point of intersection with the easterly road right-of-way line per Deed Record Book 104, Page 610, of said office; thence southerly on said right-of-way line and parallel with the east line of said northwest quarter to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar (520); thence south 87 degrees, 13 minutes, 13 seconds west, 119.30 feet to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar (520); thence south 00 degrees, 35 minutes, 46 seconds west, 548.00 feet to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar; thence north 82 degrees, 53 minutes, 44 seconds west, 116.21 feet to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar (520) on the easterly right-of-way line of the aforementioned county road; thence north 02 degrees, 51 minutes, 47 seconds west, continuing on said right-of-way, 10.88 feet to a set, capped 5/8-inch rebar (520); thence southerly on said right-of-way line to a point of intersection with the adjusted north line of Thirty Mile Canal Ditch Company's right-of-way line per Deed Record Book 70, Page 609; thence southeasterly on said adjusted north line to a point of intersection with the south line of the northwest quarter of said Section 7; thence easterly on said quarter section line to a found capped 5/8-inch rebar (292), being the center one-quarter corner of said Section 7; thence north 00 degrees, 39 minutes, 22 seconds west on the east line of the northwest quarter of said Section 7, 1,976.26 feet to the place of beginning. $4,472.04 revenue.
Gary L. Johnson and Betty L. Johnson, husband and wife, to James R. Dodds and Penny L. Dodds, husband and wife, as joint tenants and not as tenants in common, lots 12, 13 and 14, block 7, Hiles and Reynolds Addition to the city of Gothenburg, Dawson County. $697.20 revenue.
Compiled with AI assistance from information provided by the Dawson County Register of Deeds edited by Clipper-Herald staff.