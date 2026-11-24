Topical Kearney residents face electric rate increase; Schutte honored for 55 years with city Ashley Mohler Nov 24, 2026 Nov 24, 2026 Updated 56 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kearney residents could see higher electric bills, and longtime city employee John Schutte was honored for 55 years of service during the City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday.kAmvC2?E u=2>:8 7C@> }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 !@H6C s:DEC:4E AC6D6?E65 E96 FE:=:EJ’D 2??F2= C6A@CE 2?5 @FE=:?65 AC@A@D65 C2E6 :?4C62D6D 7@C :ED 4FDE@>6CD] #6D:56?E:2= 2?5 C6E2:= 4FDE@>6CD 4@F=5 D66 2? g]eT :?4C62D6[ H9:=6 4@>>6C4:2= 2?5 :?5FDEC:2= 4FDE@>6CD 4@F=5 D66 2 h]eT :?4C62D6] u=2>:8 D2:5 }!!s 9@A6D E96 7:?2= :?4C62D6D H:== 36 =@H6C]k^AmkAmu=2>:8 2=D@ D2:5 $@FE9H6DE !@H6C !@@= 92D :?7@C>65 }!!s E92E :ED 86?6C2E:@? 42A24:EJ >FDE 6I4665 56>2?5 3J `fT E@ 96=A 244@F?E 7@C 4@=5 H62E96C[ 9:89 H:?5D 2?5 H:?E6C DE@C>D]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Ohio State Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Lexington Regional Health Center's stuffie clinic helps children feel at ease at the doctor Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot Lexington senior finishes first in Turkey Trot C-1 state football: Key plays, game balls from Boys Town's win over Adams Central Christmas parade seeks entries to ‘Light Up Lex’ this holiday season Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year kAmu=2>:8 C6A@CE65 E96 }!!s A2:5 S`_]d >:==:@? E@ z62C?6J :? a_ad[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2AAC@I:>2E6=J Sd__[___ :? D2=6D E2I]k^AmkAm%96 4@>A2?J 2=D@ C6A@CE65 5:DEC:3FE:?8 S`dc[___ :? :?46?E:G6D :? z62C?6J] #6D:56?ED 42? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Lexington Police are investigating the death of a man in car crash and subsequent car fire on Sunday, Nov. 22. Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 A new nonprofit is coming to the Lexington community. Hope Esperanza, originally started in North Platte, is set to open Dec. 14, in Lexington. Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Funeral and visitation services for Gary Sasse, father of former Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, will be held Monday in Lincoln. Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Twice she won trials against an insurance provider who denied a claim after her husband died of COVID-19. But Vaneza Ramos has yet to see any … Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday EUSTIS — The Lexington Minutemen won the Hall of Fame jamboree 75-36 over Hi-Line Monday in Eustis.