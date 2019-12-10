The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
The daughters of Irene Lahm are suggesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Dec. 13, 2019. Cards may be sent to her at 703 A, West 18th St., Lexington, NE 68850
The children of Jim Murphy, formerly of Lexington, now of Omaha, are suggesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday Dec. 23. Cards may be sent to: Jim Murphy, 3525 N. 167th Circle, Apt. 113, Omaha, NE 68116.
HAPPENINGS
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. Dec. 14: Diamonds and Dust, Blaine, Kylie, Mike, Sandy. Dec. 21: Ray Mullen. Dec. 28: Country Flair, Jim, Cliff, Jim, Roger.
The Santa House will be open and Fire Truck rides given by the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department in the parking lot south of Pinnacle Bank on Saturdays 14, and 21, from 1-3 p.m.
The staff of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to a Chamber Coffee/Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be coffee, cider, and cookies. Come and help celebrate the holiday season. 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Suite 2A.
A farewell service for Pastor Juan Santos and family will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m . An informal time to fellowship will be at 3:00 p. m. The event will be at Camino de Vida/ Evangelical Free Church which is located behind the Dairy Queen at 810 S. Washington Street. The public is invited.
Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection, will meet Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a noon luncheon at Kirk’s Restaurant, I-80 and Hwy. 283. Special feature will be Brandi Hild of Callaway. She will also speak on “What do we ask God for?” Music will be a Christmas Carol sing-a-long. Reservations or cancellations call by noon Monday, Dec. 16, Sheri Giesbrecht, 3 08-320-0952 or Teresa Lanman, 308-324-8386.
Christmas Open House at the Dawson County Historical Museum will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment. Cozad – United Methodist Church, 1515 Ave. B, Monday – Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 2. Gothenburg – American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Monday – Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
PUBLIC LIBRARies
The Lexington Public Library will close at 12:00 noon. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. The Library will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. On Tuesday, Dec. 31 the Library will close at 5:00 p.m. and will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 for the New Year’s holiday. The Library will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!
“Booked for Lunch” at the Lexington Public Library is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and will feature music by Job Vigil. Vigil previously sang and played keyboard in the Peter, Chuck and Job trio from North Platte. His program will include Christmas music and other selections. Join us for lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by the performance at 12:00 noon. Let us know if you can join us for lunch by visiting the Library or by calling (308) 324-2151. This program is sponsored by the Lexington Community Foundation, the Friends of the Lexington Public Library, and the Emerson Fund.
The Hospice Memorial Tree will be housed at the Library again this year. Ornaments in memory of loved ones who have passed away are displayed on the tree.
The Gently Used Book Sale is now open. New items are being added weekly, so be sure to check back often to see what is new. This book sale will continue through Dec. 31. Gently Used Books make great holiday gifts!
The Friends of the Library will be hosting a brownie sale beginning Monday, Dec. 9. Drop by the Library to pick up a sweet treat. Remember the brownies sell out fast!
LEGO Club will meet at the Lexington Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Elementary school students are invited to join us for an hour of LEGO creativity. Children less than eight years old must be accompanied by a parent of caregiver.
The Library will be serving coffee, hot apple cider and cookies on Dec. 19, Dec. 20, and Dec. 23. Be sure to visit the Library during this time to enjoy these refreshments, while you relax by the fireplace, read the latest best-seller or browse the Gently Used Book Sale.
Storytime meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Public Library. Pre-readers and their caregivers are invited to drop by the Library for stories, songs and activities.
Novel Stitchers meets at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesdays from 3:00-5:00 p.m. If you love to knit, quilt, stitch, or crochet join us for stitching and conversation in the Library Board Room.
Join Wilson Public Library for Kids Crafternoon to make ornaments and buttons on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. Also, the button maker is back again! There will be a variety of materials available to create button pins, magnets, mirrors, or keychains, or bring your own materials such as pictures. Each participant can choose to make 2 items. For K-5th grade only. To register, call 308-784-2019, click the link on our Facebook page under the event or register at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org by Friday, Dec. 6.
Did you know the Wilson Public Library in Cozad subscribes to downloadable ebooks and audiobooks for its citizens? Find out how to use Overdrive on your devices and be able to access free books anywhere in the world (with WIFI) 24/7/365.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. - Pool T - Cozad
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
11:00 a.m. - 5-in-a-Row
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
GGC Christmas Bake Sale
Thursday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise, Steering Committee
12:00 p.m. - Legal Aid Information - Justin AOA
Friday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
11:30 a.m. - Birthday Dinner
11:30 a.m. - Sandoz “Shining Stars”
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Onion Rings, Cali Blend Veggies, Pineapple
Thursday
Ham, Red Diced Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Peaches
Friday
Birthday Dinner, Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Fresh Oranges, Dinner Roll, Dessert
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
