The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.

People

Retirement reception for Barb Hodges of Lexington will be held Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Lexington Grand Generation Center from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a special presentation at 4:00 p.m.

HAPPENINGS

A Celebration of the Eucharist at the Nebraska State Fair will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 with Celebrant Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt and Sunday, Sept. 3 with Celebrant Bishop Emeritus Willam Dendinger. Both celebrations begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Family Fun Zone in Grand Island. Call (308)382-6565.

The Lexington Regional Hospital Auxiliary will be meeting on the third Wednesday of each month starting September to May of 2024 at the Fitness Center.

The Wilson Public Library in Cozad is hosting a book sale from Aug. 21-31. Mon-Thurs from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hundreds of donated and discarded library books are available for a free-will donation at the front desk. The library is located at 910 Meridian Avenue. Contact Laurie Yocom at (308) 784-2019.

The Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection is hosting an event on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Kirk’s. The speaker will be Cyndi Curren of Lexington. The special feature is “Ministering Special Needs Children in Liberia, Africa” by Curren. Music will be a Patriotic Sing Along. Reservations and cancellations by 12 p.m. on Sept. 18. Call 308-320-0952.

The Lexington First United Methodist Church will be offering GriefShare, a special help seminar, support group for people experiencing grief and loss. The meetings will be Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. from Aug. 22 – Nov. 14, in Fellowship Hall (use the east door.) Attendees can join any session.

Glenn Hawks Service Building located at 801 West Vine will offer disposal of trash the third Saturday of the following Months: Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. Household trash and furniture may be brought to the Service Building and disposed of for a minimal fee. We will accept small loads of wood but full truckloads or trailer loads must be taken to the Landfill during the hours of Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. One dollar is charged for the disposal of appliances. Most metal products and bikes can be disposed of at no charge. We do not accept Hazardous Waste Materials such as Lawn chemicals, Household Cleaning Chemicals or Paint. No Construction debris is allowed such as Shingles, Drywall or concrete. All tree limbs, Grass and Garden Debris must be taken to the Compost site on East Walnut. Fines will be issued for those disposing of furniture, mattresses or wood. This service is for Lexington residents only.

The Dawson County History Museum is hosting “Coffee with Carol” the first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Cozad Grand Generation Center will continue to have Home Delivered Meals to our Community Monday - Friday. If you would like to receive Home Delivered Meals or would like to pick up a Curbside Meal at 410 W 9th St from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., please call us at 308-784-2747 by 9:30 a.m. that morning, so we can arrange everything for your convenience and we have enough food made up available. Our Bus Service will not be running but if you need anything please call us and we will try to help you out. If you know of anyone that needs meals please spread the word so we can all get through this trying time.

The Dawson County Democrats meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month.

RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.

PUBLIC LIBRARIES

The Lexington Public Library hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. , Sunday: Closed. Watch for lots of fun programs and activities this summer. Also, we are continuing curbside services; call the Library at (308) 324-2151 for information.

Novel Stitchers meets on Tuesdays from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Library.

Storytime meets at the Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

The Wilson Public Library normal hours are, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Public and private meetings have resumed, with 24-hour notice appreciated. Limits to how many attendees based upon room need, what equipment is available, and other restrictions can be found by calling us at 308-784-2019 or stopping at the front desk. Normal policies about room rental can be found under Policies at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org.

LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER

Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Monday

10:30 a.m. - Frog

12:45 p.m. - I’ve Got it

7:00 p.m. - Bingo

Lions Club

Tuesday

12:45 p.m. - Pool

1:00 p.m. - Foot Clinic

1:00 p.m. - Bunko

Wednesday

12:45 p.m. - Cards

1:00 p.m. - Frog

2:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies

LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU

Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.

Monday

Ham Balls, Potato Casserole, Spinach, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday

Meatloaf, Baby Bakers, Cream Corn Bake, Tropical Fruit

Wednesday

Chicken Fried Steak with Gravy, Boiled Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Apricots

COZAD GRAND GENERTION CENTER

Monday

10:00 a.m. - Free Groceries

Tuesday

12:00 p.m. - Rotary

Wednesday

10:00 a.m. - Free Groceries

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Farmers Market

COZAD GRAND GENERTION CENTER MENU

Monday

Walking Tacos, Veggie Sticks, Pears, Cobbler

Tuesday

Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Apricots, Ice Cream

Wednesday

Beef and Noodles, Cucumber Salad, Broccoli, Pineapple, Ice Cream

FARNAM SENIOR CENTER

When Eustis-Farnam Schools are closed due to weather, the Senior Center will also close

Monday

Beef tips with Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Carrot Salad, Pears, Rolls, Milk

Tuesday

Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Cauliflower, Pineapple, Rolls, Milk

Wednesday

Pizza, Lettuce Salad, Corn Salad, Peaches, Rolls, Milk

GOSPER COUNTY SENIOR CENTER

All meals served with a vegetable, fruit and a sweet item

Monday

Ham Loaf

Tuesday

Swiss Steak

Wednesday

Pork Chops

ORGANIZATIONS

AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.

Westside Group: AA/NA: open meeting on Monday and Friday nights at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington, use the south door.

AA Elwood: at 7 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood.

Al-Anon: meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington; use the office door. For more information call 308-325-5827.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.

American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.

Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St. Contact: 308-324-4410.

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.

Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.

Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.

The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.

Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at Dawson County Annex Building at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington). For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350.

SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder.