Around Town

The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
- The family of Betty Nelson is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Please send cards to Betty at 1112 N. Fillmore, Lexington, NE 68850.
HAPPENINGS
- Amherst Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. No snacks provided due to COVID-19. We’re STILL DANCING, Miller Dances at the Amherst Community Hall on Main St.
- The Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary will host their salad luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the LRHC Community Health and Fitness Center. Attendees are asked to bring a salad; the program will be, “A New Way to Volunteer.”
- The City of Lexington will be picking up fresh Christmas trees for disposal through Feb. 1. Please make sure the tree stand and all ornaments are removed from the tree. Place your tree along the curb in front of your residence and city employees will pick them up. Call 308-324-5995 if it has not been picked up in a couple of days and give your address.
- The Lexington First United Methodist Church will be offering GreifShare, a special help seminar, support group for people experiencing grief and loss. The meetings will be Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. through April 11 in Fellowship Hall (use the east door.) Attendees can join any session.
- The Dawson County History Museum is hosting “Coffee with Carol” the first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- The Cozad Grand Generation Center will continue to have Home Delivered Meals to our Community Monday - Friday. If you would like to receive Home Delivered Meals or would like to pick up a Curbside Meal at 410 W 9th St from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., please call us at 308-784-2747 by 9:30 a.m. that morning, so we can arrange everything for your convenience and we have enough food made up available. Our Bus Service will not be running but if you need anything please call us and we will try to help you out. If you know of anyone that needs meals please spread the word so we can all get through this trying time.
- The Dawson County Democrats meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
- WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month.
- RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
People are also reading…
PUBLIC LIBRARIES
- The Lexington Public Library hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. , Sunday: Closed. Watch for lots of fun programs and activities this summer. Also, we are continuing curbside services; call the Library at (308) 324-2151 for information.
- LEGO Club meets on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Lexington Public Library. This month we will host a LEGO Team Challenge to use LEGOs to build a creation representing winter. Teams can have up to 4 people—no age limits. LEGOs will be provided by the Library.
- The Young Women’s Book Club will meet at the Lexington Public Library on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 6 p.m.
- The Literary Guild will meet at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
- Novel Stitchers meets in the Board Room at the Lexington Public Library from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your portable project—quilting, knitting, embroidery, crochet—and join us for stitching and socializing.
- Storytime meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Lexington Public Library. Children and their care givers are invited to join us for a story and activities.
- The Wilson Public Library normal hours are, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Public and private meetings have resumed, with 24-hour notice appreciated. Limits to how many attendees based upon room need, what equipment is available, and other restrictions can be found by calling us at 308-784-2019 or stopping at the front desk. Normal policies about room rental can be found under Policies at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Wednesday
- 12:45 p.m. - Cards
- 1:00 p.m. - FROG
- 2:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
Thursday
- 9:00 a.m. - Steering Committee
- 12:45 p.m - Farkle
- 1:00 p.m. - Bridge
Friday
- 12:45 p.m. - Cards
- 1:00 p.m. - FROG
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
- Chicken Patty on Bun or Liver and Onions, Fries, Buttered Beets, Peaches
Thursday
- Salisbury Steak, Red Diced Potatoes with Veggies, Chuck Wagon Corn, Mixed Fruit
Friday
- Ham, Au Gratin Potatoes, Tomato Medley, Apple Slices, Dessert
COZAD GRAND GENERTION CENTER
Wednesday
- No Activities
Thursday
- No Activities
Friday
- No Activities
COZAD GRAND GENERTION CENTER MENU
Wednesday
- Tuna Casserole, Peas, Mixed Fruit, Ice Cream
Thursday
- Liver and Onions or Cook’s Choice, Au Gratin Potatoes, Carrots, Peaches, Glorified Rice, Ice Cream
Friday
- Ham and Beans, Stewed Tomatoes, Fruit Mix, Corn Bread, Fruit Bars
FARNAM SENIOR CENTER
When Eustis-Farnam Schools are closed due to weather, the Senior Center will also close
Wednesday
- Pork Cutlets, Potato Casserole, Broccoli, Peaches, Rolls, Milk
Thursday
- Pork/Beef and Noodles, Mashed Potato, Carrots, Applesauce, Rolls, Milk
Friday
- Ham and Bean Soup, Cheese Sticks, Corn Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Cornbread, Milk
GOSPER COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
All meals served with a vegetable, fruit and a sweet item
Wednesday
- Hamballs
Thursday
- Potato Soup, Egg Salad
Friday
- Lasagna
ORGANIZATIONS
- AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
- Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Friday nights at 8 p.m. Meetings are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington, use the south door.
- AA Elwood: at 7 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood.
- Al-Anon meets Mondays at 8 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington; use the office door. For more information call 308-325-5827 or 308-325-3964.
- Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
- Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
- American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
- Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St. Contact: 308-324-4410.
- Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
- Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
- Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
- Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
- Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at Dawson County Annex Building at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
- Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington). For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350.
- SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder.