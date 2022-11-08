Around Town 11-09-22

The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
- The family of Ruth Yentes is requesting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13! Please send cards to: Ruth Yentes, c/o Sumner Place # 115, 1750 South 20th St., Lincoln, NE 68502.
HAPPENINGS
- Amherst Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. No snacks provided due to COVID-19. We’re STILL DANCING, Miller Dances at the Amherst Community Hall on Main St. Nov 12: Dan Dobson. Nov. 19: The Shokitanos. Nov 26: No Dance - Happy Thanksgiving.
- Lexington Area Community Choir will be rehearsing at First United Methodist on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Seeking corporate sponsors for posters and programs. If interested, please contact Sheri G. at (308) 320-0952 or Connie S. at (308) 325-9538 or any choir member.
- The Plum Creek Quilter’s Guild will meet Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Generation Center in Lexington. Jan Yeutter of the Gothenburg Trinity Quilters Charity Organization will provide the program. Anyone interested in quilting or learning to quilt is welcome.
- The Eddyville Legion Auxillary is hosting a soup luncheon at the Sumner Community Hall on Nov. 11 from 11- 12:30 p.m. honoring our Veterans.
- The Dawson County History Museum will host a Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 11. Food will be served at 6 p.m., the trivia event will start at 7 p.m. Call 308-324-5340 to make a reservation.
- The Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection will host an event on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. at Kirk’s. The speaker will be Pam McDonald of Kearney, special feature will be Rachel Oelkers of Lexington and music will be provided by Pam McDonald. Call Sheri Giesbrecht, 308-320-0952 or Jonelle Lans at 308-325-8279.
- The Dawson County Historical Museum is hosting “Coffee with Carol” the first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- The Cozad Grand Generation Center will continue to have Home Delivered Meals to our Community Monday - Friday. If you would like to receive Home Delivered Meals or would like to pick up a Curbside Meal at 410 W 9th St from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., please call us at 308-784-2747 by 9:30 a.m. that morning, so we can arrange everything for your convenience and we have enough food made up available. Our Bus Service will not be running but if you need anything please call us and we will try to help you out. If you know of anyone that needs meals please spread the word so we can all get through this trying time.
- The Dawson County Democrats meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
- WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month.
- RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
People are also reading…
PUBLIC Libraries
- The Lexington Public Library hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. , Sunday: Closed. Watch for lots of fun programs and activities this summer. Also, we are continuing curbside services; call the Library at (308) 324-2151 for information.
- Remember the Friends of the Library on Thursday, Nov. 10 during the “Give Big Lexington” campaign. This year’s project is to rebuild and improve the landscape on the Southeast corner of the Library.
- Booked for Lunch at the Lexington Public Library is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. At noon the presentation, “Barb Batie: Noteworthy and Newsworthy,” begins. To reserve you place call (308) 324-2151.
- The Lexington Public Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day. The Library will be open on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will reopen Saturday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.
- The Friends of the Library are hosting their Brownie Sale beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. All brownies, and other goodies, are $0.50 per bag.
- LEGO Club meets on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Lexington Public Library. This is for elementary school students who love to create and build with LEGOs.
- Join us for a Family Fun Night on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Public Library. A light meal served is served at 6:00 p.m. followed by fun activities.
- The Lexington Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Library will be open Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m.
- Novel Stitchers meets in the Board Room at the Lexington Public Library from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your portable project—quilting, knitting, embroidery, crochet—and join us for stitching and socializing.
- Storytime meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Lexington Public Library. Children and their care givers are invited to join us for a story and activities.
- The Wilson Public Library normal hours are, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Public and private meetings have resumed, with 24-hour notice appreciated. Limits to how many attendees based upon room need, what equipment is available, and other restrictions can be found by calling us at 308-784-2019 or stopping at the front desk. Normal policies about room rental can be found under Policies at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Wednesday
- 12:45 p.m. - Cards
- 1:00 p.m. - FROG
- 2:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
Thursday
- 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - COVID-19 Booster Clinic
- 12:45 p.m. - Farkle
- 7:00 p.m. - Quilt Guild
Friday
- Closed: Veterans Day
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
- Pit Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Hawaiian Carrots, Apple Slices
Thursday
- Swiss Steak, Potato Casserole, Roasted Cauliflower, Fresh Oranges, Dessert
Friday
- Closed: Veterans Day
Cozad grand generation center
Wednesday
- 11:45 p.m. - Scam and Fraud Education - Attorney General’s Office
Thursday
- 1:00 p.m. - Foot Clinic
- 5:00 p.m. - Evening Meal, Turkey Trot, Free Produce
Friday
- No Activities
Cozad grand generation center Menu
Wednesday
- Tuna Noodle, Casserole, Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Ice Cream
Thursday
- Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Carrots, Red Applesauce, Cookies
- Evening Meal: Turkey and Dressing
Friday
- Hamburger Bake, Tater Tots, Waxed Beans, Peaches
Gosper County Senior Center
All meals served with a vegetable, fruit and a sweet item
Wednesday
- Pork Chops
Thursday
- Chili Soup
Friday
- Chicken Lasagna
ORGANIZATIONS
- AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
- Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Friday nights at 8 p.m. Meetings are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington, use the south door.
- AA Elwood: at 7 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood.
- Al-Anon Al-Anon meets Mondays at 8 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington; use the office door. For more information call 308-325-5827 or 308-325-3964.
- Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
- Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
- American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
- Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St. Contact: 308-324-4410.
- Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
- Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
- Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
- The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
- Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at Dawson County Annex Building at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
- Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the 208 E. 48th St. Apt. 130, Kearney. For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022.
- SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder.