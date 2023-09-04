Area students received degrees at summer commencement ceremonies.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Cozad: Jessica Bartlett, B.S. exercise science; Emmily Monrroy, M.A.Ed., Supervisor of Special Education
Elwood: Josi Bruning, M.A.Ed. Curriculum & Instruction
Gothenburg: Kylie Koehler, M.A.Ed., Curriculum & Instruction; Logan Koehler, M.A.Ed., Physical Education
Johnson Lake: Shauna Baker, M.S.ED., School Counseling Secondary
Lexington: Isabel Arredondo, B.S., Exercise Science, Honorable Mention; Tessa Eldridge, B.G.S., General Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Kobe Lo Master of Athletic Training, Athletic Training; Jamie Ticas Flores, B.S.Ed., Communication Disorders
Overton: Carrie Jewett, B.G.S., General Studies; Peyton Zimmerman, B.S., Health Sciences
UNIVERSITYOF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
COZAD: Jakob Lee Kostman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
LEXINGTON: Adrian Gomez Ramos, Master of Public Administration
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY
COZAD: Chloe Donahey, B.S., Kinesiology & Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude