Caitlin Leitner and Alexander Boryca plan May 30 wedding

A May 30, 2020 wedding is set for Caitlin Rose Leitner of McCook and Alexander Adam Boryca, of Cozad.
The bride-to-be will be graduating in May 2020 with her masters in Speech Language Pathology from the University of Nebraska-at Kearney. Alexander is a 2018 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received bachelor of science degree in Ag Economics and Animal Science. Alex is a District Sales Manager for Terravion.
Caitlin is daughter of Robb and Gay Leitner of Herndon, Kan., formerly of McCook. Alex is the son of Adam and Becky Boryca of Cozad.
The couple currently resides in Kearney.
