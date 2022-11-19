Rod and Dixie Dreher 50th Wedding Anniversary

Rod and Dixie Dreher will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary and the family is requesting your presence at their Open House on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Gosper Co. Senior Center in Elwood from 2-4 p.m.

Rod and Dixie are the proud parents of seven children: Kris and Reiny Grasmick, Sheri and Dave Giesbrecht, Susan and Sam Hock, Karol Nelson, Gary and Gayle McKenzie, Tom and Angel Dreher, and Anne and Ron Schmidt. They have 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family is also requesting a card shower! Please send cards to Rod and Dixie Dreher, P.O. Box 5, Elwood, NE 68937.